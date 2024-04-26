Back

Man pays S$2,020.90 for S$20.90 steak at Collin's Geylang outlet, restaurant apologises for overcharging

A refund has since been processed for the customer.

Emily Williams | April 26, 2024, 10:28 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

When a man sat down for a casual steak dinner on Apr. 23, he did not expect it to cost more than S$2,000.

After all, he had ordered a ribeye steak from the Common Grill by Collin's Geylang outlet, which should have set him back S$20.90, but instead cost S$2,020.90.

In other words, he was overcharged by S$2,000.

He then asked for a refund, but the response, according to him, was tardy.

That left a sour taste in his mouth enough that he took to social media to provide his account of what happened.

What happened?

When the customer noticed the S$2,000 discrepancy on his receipt, he said he approached staff to request for a refund.

He was advised it would take two weeks to receive the money back into his account, a response he was not satisfied with as S$2,000 was a "significant portion" of his income.

When he asked for an immediate resolution, he alleged that he waited more than one hour to be told there was nothing the staff could do without a manager's approval.

Image from Complaint Singapore.

The staff then took down the customer's contact details and assured him he would be contacted the next day.

However, at the end of the day on Apr. 24, the customer claimed he was still waiting to be contacted.

Collin's operates 30 outlets across the island.

Always check the machine

Some online commenters were quick to point out that the customer should have checked the amount on the screen before making his NETS purchase.

The customer agreed, admitting it was "partially [his] fault".

Several commenters suggested that because it was a NETS payment, it is more difficult to initiate a refund compared with a credit card payment.

Others wrote that, regardless of the payment method, refunds will usually take at least a few days to process.

The refund has been processed

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for Collin's said on Apr. 25 that the incident was an "unintentional" and "bona fide mistake" that occurred when a staff member accidentally keyed "20" into the NETS machine twice.

Collin's has contacted the customer to apologise for the inconvenience caused and to immediately handle the refund process.

The S$2,000 should be back in the customer's account by the end of Apr. 26, a Collin's spokesperson said.

Top images from Complaint Singapore & Common Grill's Facebook page

Son of drug offenders, 19, gets early release from children’s home after ‘remarkable’ efforts to better himself

He's now working toward becoming a professional chef at an "international level".

April 26, 2024, 03:12 PM

Korean fair at Takashimaya has street food, photobooth & more till May 6, 2024

Yum.

April 26, 2024, 02:59 PM

Package with threatening note ‘be careful it might explode’ causes bomb scare in KLIA

The packaged contained a laptop, battery and some wires.

April 26, 2024, 02:39 PM

New hotel at Changi Airport T2 in 2028 to have rooftop bar & infinity pool overlooking runway

The hotel will have 255 rooms.

April 26, 2024, 11:16 AM

Woman e-bike rider, 69, collides with bus in Bedok, sent to hospital

She was sent to Changi General Hospital conscious.

April 26, 2024, 10:24 AM

Boon Keng New Taste at Havelock Road suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises free of infestation

It is closed until May 6, 2024.

April 26, 2024, 03:52 AM

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 1st quarter of 2024 surpasses pre-Covid level by 0.5%

Its top market for the quarter is China.

April 26, 2024, 02:21 AM

NTUC championed workers' interests in 'fair & just manner' during Lazada layoffs: Ng Chee Meng

"We did it with the day after in mind," he said.

April 25, 2024, 10:45 PM

Local PMEs now make up 45 per cent of NTUC members: Ng Chee Meng

Ng highlighted actions that NTUC and its affiliated unions have taken to support PMEs and level the playing field.

April 25, 2024, 10:29 PM

M'sia Anti-Corruption Commission confirms Mahathir is under investigation

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said that Mahathir's probe had implicated his two sons, Mirzan and Mokhzani Mahathir.

April 25, 2024, 09:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.