Package with threatening note ‘be careful it might explode’ causes bomb scare in KLIA

The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Cargo Terminal had a bomb scare on Apr. 25, 2024.

This comes days after a shootingincident at KLIA Terminal 1 on Apr. 14, and Malaysian authorities vowed to step up security at the airport.

Package's note: "This is a bomb."

The police received a report about a package in KLIA's cargo terminal at 1:30pm that day, according to Malay Mail and the New Straits Times.

The package, addressed to someone in Limbang, Sarawak, was scanned to reveal its contents — a laptop, battery and some wires.

Attached to the package was a threatening note that warned: "Be careful. Do not throw it; it might explode. This is a bomb."

Malaysia's police, as well as its K-9 and bomb disposal unit, were activated.

The package was ultimately deemed to be a hoax after the dogs from the K-9 unit and Malaysian authorities investigated and did not find any explosive material.

The package was subsequently destroyed using a robotic unit, as per Malaysia's standard operating procedure, and no explosion occurred.

Malaysian authorities contacted the sender of the package, who is in Kuala Lumpur, and he confirmed its contents.

The sender is currently being investigated for criminal threats.

Top image by Malaysia Police from Sinar Daily