Back

Package with threatening note ‘be careful it might explode’ causes bomb scare in KLIA

The packaged contained a laptop, battery and some wires.

Fiona Tan | April 26, 2024, 02:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Cargo Terminal had a bomb scare on Apr. 25, 2024.

This comes days after a shootingincident at KLIA Terminal 1 on Apr. 14, and Malaysian authorities vowed to step up security at the airport.

Package's note: "This is a bomb."

The police received a report about a package in KLIA's cargo terminal at 1:30pm that day, according to Malay Mail and the New Straits Times.

The package, addressed to someone in Limbang, Sarawak, was scanned to reveal its contents — a laptop, battery and some wires.

Attached to the package was a threatening note that warned: "Be careful. Do not throw it; it might explode. This is a bomb."

Malaysia's police, as well as its K-9 and bomb disposal unit, were activated.

The package was ultimately deemed to be a hoax after the dogs from the K-9 unit and Malaysian authorities investigated and did not find any explosive material.

The package was subsequently destroyed using a robotic unit, as per Malaysia's standard operating procedure, and no explosion occurred.

Malaysian authorities contacted the sender of the package, who is in Kuala Lumpur, and he confirmed its contents.

The sender is currently being investigated for criminal threats.

Related stories

Top image by Malaysia Police from Sinar Daily

New hotel at Changi Airport T2 in 2028 to have rooftop bar & infinity pool overlooking runway

The hotel will have 255 rooms.

April 26, 2024, 11:16 AM

Man pays S$2,020.90 for S$20.90 steak at Collin's Geylang outlet, restaurant apologises for overcharging

A refund has since been processed for the customer.

April 26, 2024, 10:28 AM

Woman e-bike rider, 69, collides with bus in Bedok, sent to hospital

She was sent to Changi General Hospital conscious.

April 26, 2024, 10:24 AM

Boon Keng New Taste at Havelock Road suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises free of infestation

It is closed until May 6, 2024.

April 26, 2024, 03:52 AM

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 1st quarter of 2024 surpasses pre-Covid level by 0.5%

Its top market for the quarter is China.

April 26, 2024, 02:21 AM

NTUC championed workers' interests in 'fair & just manner' during Lazada layoffs: Ng Chee Meng

"We did it with the day after in mind," he said.

April 25, 2024, 10:45 PM

Local PMEs now make up 45 per cent of NTUC members: Ng Chee Meng

Ng highlighted actions that NTUC and its affiliated unions have taken to support PMEs and level the playing field.

April 25, 2024, 10:29 PM

M'sia Anti-Corruption Commission confirms Mahathir is under investigation

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said that Mahathir's probe had implicated his two sons, Mirzan and Mokhzani Mahathir.

April 25, 2024, 09:19 PM

Anwar denies Bloomberg report that M'sia is considering opening a casino in Johor's Forest City

Anwar has dismissed the rumours as "lies".

April 25, 2024, 09:05 PM

Thailand heatstroke kills 30, govt warns Bangkok could feel like more than 52°C

Yikes.

April 25, 2024, 06:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.