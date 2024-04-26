Back

New hotel at Changi Airport T2 in 2028 to have rooftop bar & infinity pool overlooking runway

The hotel will have 255 rooms.

Hannah Martens | April 26, 2024, 11:16 AM

A new hotel at Changi Airport Terminal 2 will be up and running by 2028.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) and OUE Limited announced on Apr. 26 that CAG awarded OUE the tender for the lease and development of the new hotel, Hotel Indigo Changi Airport.

It will join other hotels at Changi Airport, like YotelAir at Jewel Changi Airport and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport at Terminal 3.

The new seven-floor hotel will have 255 rooms and a rooftop day club, bar, and infinity pool with views of the airport runway, airport boulevard, and skyline.

Artist's impression of hotel interior. Image via OUE.

Hotel Indigo will also incorporate sustainability features such as solar photovoltaic panels, hybrid cooling systems, naturally ventilated corridors and rainwater-harvesting technology aimed at reducing environmental impact.

Chief Executive Officer of CAG said:

"With travel demand continuing to soar and passenger traffic growing beyond pre-Covid levels, the new hotel will elevate the hospitality offerings at Changi Airport.

It will serve our visitors well with its differentiated facilities and convenient access to [Terminal 2]."

Top photos via OUE

