Gan Kim Yong to visit US & Canada from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2024

Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will make an official visit to the United States (U.S.) and Canada from Apr. 28 to May. 3, 2024.

Gan will be in Washington DC from Apr. 28 to May. 1 and will be in Ottawa, Canada from May. 2 to 3 before heading back to the U.S. and New York on May 3.

Visit to the U.S.

During his visit to the U.S., Gan will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (USSFTA) as the Guest of Honour at a reception co-hosted with the US-ASEAN Business Council.

He will also co-chair a USSFTA Joint Committee Meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to review the implementation of the agreement and discuss new areas of cooperation.

During his visit, Gan will also meet other U.S. Cabinet officials including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, members of Congress, and business and private-sector representatives.

The Minister for Trade and Industry will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by The Economic Club of Washington D.C.

During the chat, Gan will be discussing international and regional economic developments, as well as future collaboration between the US and Singapore.

20th anniversary

2024 is the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (USSFTA).

The agreement came into force on Jan. 1, 2004, and continues to exemplify the U.S.-Singapore economic and commercial relations over the years.

Since the agreement came into effect in 2004, bilateral trade in goods has almost tripled.

In 2022, the U.S. was Singapore's second-largest trading partner, while Singapore was the U.S.' 17th largest trading partner.

Singapore is also the top recipient of U.S. investment in the Indo-Pacific and seventh worldwide, with U.S. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stock valuing at S$651 billion in 2022.

Visit to Canada

During his trip to Canada, Gan will be engaging with the Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng, and the Minister of Small Business Rechie Valdez.

Gan will also meet with the Canadian business community.

Singapore and Canada have a close and warm friendship based on mutual interests.

In 2021, Canada is the seventh-largest source of FDI to Singapore.

During his trip to the U.S. and Canada, Gan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Economic Development Board, and Enterprise Singapore.

