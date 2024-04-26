Back

Japanese teen pieces together shredded ¥10,000 (S$87) note for bank exchange

A work of art.

Keyla Supharta | April 26, 2024, 03:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A teenager in Japan reportedly spent three weeks putting together a 10,000 yen (S$87) note that was accidentally torn by a paper shredder.

The man's journey gained traction online after being posted on X (formerly Twitter). At the time of writing, the post has garnered 5.8 million views.

Accidentally shredded

It is not known how the banknote ended up being torn by a paper shredder, though Oddity Central reported that the teen's father was shredding an old envelope at work and had forgotten there was a 10,000 yen (S$87) bill in it.

The father reportedly brought the entire paper shredder waste basket home, and challenged his son to piece back the shredded bill and exchange it for a new one at the bank.

The father said that his son could keep the money if the bank accepted the note.

"Hopeless"

In the first series of social media posts documenting his journey to piece back the torn bill, the teenager expressed his determination to collect all the pieces of the torn banknote from the pile of shredded papers, piece them together, and eventually exchange them at the bank.

The first post was posted on Feb. 25, 2024.

The boy eventually managed to salvage the shredded pieces of the banknote, even though he said piecing them together feels "hopeless".

Image via @C8kCGa5jT0LlbuA/X.

Piecing back torn banknote

To complete his mission, the boy had to piece back the torn bill on top of another 10,000 yen (S$87.19).

Two days after the first post, the boy managed to piece back a few torn pieces together.

Image via @C8kCGa5jT0LlbuA/X.

Almost a month later, on Mar. 21, 2024, the boy announced that he was able to piece back the torn pieces to recreate the bill.

Image via @C8kCGa5jT0LlbuA/X.

Money credited

But the big question was - would the bank accept the note?

About three weeks later, on Apr. 13, 2024, the boy said the bank accepted the note.

He shared a photo that 10,000 yen (S$87) was credited to his account.

Image via @C8kCGa5jT0LlbuA/X.

Criteria for exchange of torn banknote

According to the Bank of Japan, damaged bills can be exchanged for new cash "subject to the criteria set out in law".

Damaged banknotes, including those torn or burnt, will be replaced according to the proportion of the remaining part of the original banknote "provided that both front and reverse sides of the banknote are maintained".

In the case of a torn banknote, the bank suggests the note be pieced back together as much as possible.

The bank also encouraged the features of each note, such as serial number, printed patterns, and colour, to be inspected carefully.

"The bank may judge banknotes torn into shreds as having no value if they cannot be identified as pieces of the same banknote," the bank added.

Read more:

Top image via @C8kCGa5jT0LlbuA/X.

Son of drug offenders, 19, gets early release from children’s home after ‘remarkable’ efforts to better himself

He's now working toward becoming a professional chef at an "international level".

April 26, 2024, 03:12 PM

Korean fair at Takashimaya has street food, photobooth & more till May 6, 2024

Yum.

April 26, 2024, 02:59 PM

Package with threatening note ‘be careful it might explode’ causes bomb scare in KLIA

The packaged contained a laptop, battery and some wires.

April 26, 2024, 02:39 PM

New hotel at Changi Airport T2 in 2028 to have rooftop bar & infinity pool overlooking runway

The hotel will have 255 rooms.

April 26, 2024, 11:16 AM

Man pays S$2,020.90 for S$20.90 steak at Collin's Geylang outlet, restaurant apologises for overcharging

A refund has since been processed for the customer.

April 26, 2024, 10:28 AM

Woman e-bike rider, 69, collides with bus in Bedok, sent to hospital

She was sent to Changi General Hospital conscious.

April 26, 2024, 10:24 AM

Boon Keng New Taste at Havelock Road suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises free of infestation

It is closed until May 6, 2024.

April 26, 2024, 03:52 AM

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 1st quarter of 2024 surpasses pre-Covid level by 0.5%

Its top market for the quarter is China.

April 26, 2024, 02:21 AM

NTUC championed workers' interests in 'fair & just manner' during Lazada layoffs: Ng Chee Meng

"We did it with the day after in mind," he said.

April 25, 2024, 10:45 PM

Local PMEs now make up 45 per cent of NTUC members: Ng Chee Meng

Ng highlighted actions that NTUC and its affiliated unions have taken to support PMEs and level the playing field.

April 25, 2024, 10:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.