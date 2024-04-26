Back

Korean fair at Takashimaya has street food, photobooth & more till May 6, 2024

Celeste Ng | April 26, 2024, 02:59 PM

If you are in town over the next two weeks, you might want to pop by Ngee Ann City.

Hello Korea Fair is a Korean marketplace that has just set up shop at Takashimaya Square, located on the basement level of Ngee Ann City.

The fair showcases an extensive array of Korean goods, including but not limited to traditional Korean snacks, Korean produce, activewear, skincare products and even children's clothing.

Vendors include popular brands like Korean beauty brand Mixsoon and athleisure brand Andar.

The marketplace will take place till May 6.

Fill your belly

A huge variety of Korean food is available at the fair.

These include street food, snacks like yakgwa (a Korean honey pastry), seaweed, makgeolli (Korean rice wine) and even fresh produce like capsicums and melons imported from Korea.

Here's what we tried:

King Mandu and Kimchi Mandu (S$5 for three pieces)

Korean dumplings. Photo by Celeste Ng.

Japchae Hotteok (S$8) and Sarang Hotteok (S$6.80)

Japchae Hotteok (left) and Sarang Hotteok (right). Hotteok are Korean sweet pancakes, while japchae refers to Korean stir-fried glass noodles. Sarang (meaning "love") Hotteok has a Nutella filling. Photo by Celeste Ng.

Bibimbap (S$14.90)

With pork and beef options. Photo by Celeste Ng.

Shine Muscat Kombucha and Apple Kombucha (S$6.80 each)

Shine muscat (left) and apple (right). Photo by Celeste Ng.

Hallabong Yogurt Ice Cream (S$7.80)

Hallabong is a type of orange originating from Jeju Island. Photo by Celeste Ng.

Melon Yogurt Ice Cream (S$15)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Seoul Egg Bread (S$13.95 per box)

Comes in five flavours: Original, Red Bean Custard, Nutella Custard (right), Pizza and Apple Pie. Photos by Celeste Ng.

Odeng Set (S$13.60)

Odeng refers to Korean fishcake. Photo by Celeste Ng.

Gochujang Fried Chicken (from S$9.85 for 100g)

Gochujang is a sweet and spicy Korean condiment. Fried chicken is also available in soy. Photo by Celeste Ng.

Jjajangmyeon (S$10)

Korean black bean noodles. Photo by Celeste Ng.

Selfie corner

Aside from eating and shopping, photobooths have also been set up at the corner of the fair.

There are two themed rooms in blue and pink, with three frame options to choose from and an array of props to spice up the photo-taking experience.

The photo strips are priced at two for S$10.

@mothership.nova Hello Korea 📍: Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Rd, B2, S238873 📅: Till May 6 ⏰: Daily, 10am to 9:30pm 🍴: Seoul Egg Bread S$13.95/box Sarang Hotteok S$6.80 Japchae Hotteok S$8 Jjajangmyeon S$10 King Mandu & Kimchi Mandu S$5 for 3 pcs Bibimbap S$14.90 Gochujang Fried Chicken S$9.85 for 100g Odeng Set S$13.60 Melon Yogurt Ice Cream S$15 Hallabong Yogurt Ice Cream S$7.80 Shine Muscat Kombucha S$6.80 Apple Kombucha S$6.80 #tiktoksg #foodtok #korea #takashimaya #orchard #whattoeat #whattoplay #food #yum ♬ Hype Boy - NewJeans

Hello Korea

Address: Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road, Basement 2, Singapore 238873

When: Till May 6

Opening hours: 10am to 9:30pm, daily

Top photos by Celeste Ng.

