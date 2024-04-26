Korean fair at Takashimaya has street food, photobooth & more till May 6, 2024

If you are in town over the next two weeks, you might want to pop by Ngee Ann City.

Hello Korea Fair is a Korean marketplace that has just set up shop at Takashimaya Square, located on the basement level of Ngee Ann City.

The fair showcases an extensive array of Korean goods, including but not limited to traditional Korean snacks, Korean produce, activewear, skincare products and even children's clothing.

Vendors include popular brands like Korean beauty brand Mixsoon and athleisure brand Andar.

The marketplace will take place till May 6.

Fill your belly

A huge variety of Korean food is available at the fair.

These include street food, snacks like yakgwa (a Korean honey pastry), seaweed, makgeolli (Korean rice wine) and even fresh produce like capsicums and melons imported from Korea.

Here's what we tried:

King Mandu and Kimchi Mandu (S$5 for three pieces)

Japchae Hotteok (S$8) and Sarang Hotteok (S$6.80)

Bibimbap (S$14.90)

Shine Muscat Kombucha and Apple Kombucha (S$6.80 each)

Hallabong Yogurt Ice Cream (S$7.80)

Melon Yogurt Ice Cream (S$15)

Seoul Egg Bread (S$13.95 per box)

Odeng Set (S$13.60)

Gochujang Fried Chicken (from S$9.85 for 100g)

Jjajangmyeon (S$10)

Selfie corner

Aside from eating and shopping, photobooths have also been set up at the corner of the fair.

There are two themed rooms in blue and pink, with three frame options to choose from and an array of props to spice up the photo-taking experience.

The photo strips are priced at two for S$10.

Hello Korea

Address: Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road, Basement 2, Singapore 238873

When: Till May 6

Opening hours: 10am to 9:30pm, daily

Top photos by Celeste Ng.