Mothership’s self-proclaimed snack critics tried Cadbury’s brand-new Caramilk bar

Everyone in my office loves snacks.

In fact, they’d make damn good snack critics if they weren't already at their current jobs, but don’t tell them I said that.

So when Cadbury invited me to try the Caramilk Breakaway, their newest chocolate bar to hit the market, as well as the Dairy Milk Breakaway, I knew that the Mothership staffers would be the perfect guinea pigs.

Instead of leaving the sweets in the pantry where it’d be free-for-all and gone the minute I turned my back, I bribed invited my colleagues to partake in some mid-day snacks.

Here’s what the (un)professional snack critics had to say.

One bite, five words

Cherlisa and Shirley, who are both currently interning at Mothership, were roped in to try the Caramilk Breakaway.

Unlike Cadbury’s usual offerings, which features its signature dairy milk, the Caramilk Breakaway features an entirely different type of chocolate — white chocolate that has been slowly toasted to a golden toffee-coloured perfection.

The end result is a more complex flavoured chocolate with hints of nuttiness and butterscotch, that still retains the creamy smoothness of white chocolate.

And that perhaps explains why Cherlisa found the Caramilk Breakaway to not only be “Milky. Creamy. Sweet. Solid.” but also “savoury”, basically summarising all the qualities you look for in a good chocolate bar in five words.

She explained that the Caramilk Breakaway had a more diverse taste profile.

Shirley, on the other hand, went slightly off the mark from what was supposed to be a five-word review: “Sweet, good with coffee, wafer inside very crispy.”

“Can we have more?” Shirley asked, completely ditching the five-word word limit by this point just so she could have more chocolate.

Like a kid unwrapping his presents on Christmas, Isaac took special care when peeling the iconic Cadbury violet-hued wrapper off the Caramilk Breakaway.

He folded the wrapper back to unveil a toffee-coloured bar segmented into 12 fingers of chocolatey, wafer-y goodness.

Isaac, whose ponytail colour matched the Caramilk Breakaway in a fortunate stroke of serendipity, enthusiastically bit into the bar and said: “Crispy and sweet, so shiok.”

He, too, asked for seconds: “Can I keep the rest of the bar?”

Next up was Zaki, who gamely tried not one, but two of the chocolate bars — the Dairy Milk Breakaway and the Caramilk Breakaway.

After trying both, Zaki gave his verdict: “I prefer the Caramilk Breakaway.”

Other Mothership colleagues preferred the Dairy Milk Breakaway.

Chocolate lovers will know that the Dairy Milk Breakaway — thin wafers coated with Cadbury’s signature dairy milk chocolate — has been on the market for sometime.

What’s new, however, is that it now comes in a smaller, personal-sized bar, perfect for those looking for a snack on the go.

The updated Dairy Milk Breakaway also will not run the risk of being jelak for those who do not have that big of a sweet tooth as each personal-sized bar comes with two fingers of chocolatey goodness.

Psst, if you didn’t know, Cadbury has been making its dairy milk chocolate the same way for the past 100 or so years — with a glass and a half of fresh, high quality full cream milk in every 200g of chocolate.

This explains why Cadbury’s dairy milk chocolate has a distinctive creamy, milky taste that people have come to know and love.

Here’s what Aisyah, Alfie, Ruth and Hannah had to say about Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Breakaway.

Aisyah, who couldn’t resist and did a two-bite before her five-word review, rightly said: “Makes me want another bite.”

Alfie said: “Quite sweet but pretty good.”

The bar also had a satisfying snap when Alfie snapped it into two, nodding her head approvingly.

She added that while she appreciated the textural contrast, she also found the ratio, where there was more chocolate than wafer, just right.

Hannah also agreed that Cadbury had nailed the chocolate to wafer ratio for the Dairy Milk Breakaway and said: “Nice and chocolatey and crunchy.”

Ruth, who prefers chocolate as dark as her soul top, said: “Smooth, a bit too sweet.”

Eat chocolate, be happy

While Ruth may have a taste for darker things, she is not entirely devoid of happiness, perking up immediately and a smile lit up her face after the sweet treat.

This was the same for the rest of the colleagues who had a go at the Cadbury Caramilk Breakaway and/ or Dairy Milk Breakaway.

All of them welcomed the short and sweet break away from their desks and left the pantry a little happier.

If you didn’t know, eating chocolate can instantly improve your mood.

Chocolate contains endorphins, which are natural, and endorphins make us happy, so chocolate = happy.

In fact, more colleagues came to the pantry to try the chocolate bars after I made them free-for-all.

Last I checked, all the chocolates had been swept up.

Eat Cadbury chocolate, get rewarded

With that, why not consider adding Cadbury’s Caramilk Breakaway and personal-sized Dairy Milk Breakaway to your cart the next time you go grocery shopping so you can try it for yourself.

Plus, you’ll get rewarded when you purchase S$15 or more of Cadbury products, including the Breakaway bars, at participating supermarkets.

You can redeem a sure-win voucher, where the prizes are a S$5 FairPrice voucher, S$2 Old Chang Kee voucher, or S$2 Ya Kun Kaya Toast voucher.

Additionally, you can also stand a chance to win the grand prize of either six Universal Studios Singapore tickets for the entire family — four adults and two children — or S$500 Klook e-vouchers if you purchased more than S$15 worth of Cadbury chocolate bars at selected supermarkets with an arcade hammer game.

All you have to do is swing away at the arcade hammer game and set a record. There are a total of eight grand prizes to be won.

Here are the details of the selected supermarkets with an arcade hammer game:

Additionally, if you purchase more than S$18 worth of Cadbury dairy milk products, you’ll not only have a shot at the sure-win voucher and the grand prize but you’ll also get to walk away with a limited edition Cadbury Breakaway plastic bottle, proving that you’re a certified chocolate lover.

Sweet.

No colleagues were harmed in the making of this article sponsored by Cadbury.

Top images by Fiona Tan