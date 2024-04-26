Back

Crow steals & dines on burger leftovers from Mos Burger table at Marina Bay

Your loss, crow's gain.

Julia Yee | April 26, 2024, 05:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

What happens to the food you leave behind?

Most often, it's thrown away, but sometimes, it finds its way into the mouth (sorry, beak) of a lucky crow.

A lucky crow. Image via Xiaohongshu

As was the case for someone's leftover Mos Burger meal.

One passerby witnessed the bird stealing an unfinished burger from one of the restaurant's branches at Marina Bay and shared the scene on Xiaohongshu.

Dining on burger remains

Judging from the background, the location appeared to be the outdoor seating area of Mos Burger at One Fullerton.

An unoccupied table stood bearing someone's abandoned leftovers.

Seizing the opportunity, the crow swooped in and helped itself to a crumpled-up burger wrapper.

Gif via Xiaohongshu

Dropping its haul onto the ground, the bird hopped down and began its feast.

The crow worked diligently at the wrapper until it tore a hole, which enabled it to peck at the burger leftovers inside.

Image via Xiaohongshu

It wasn't before the crow was joined by another.

Can crows eat burgers?

Crows rank among one of the most intelligent animals on the planet.

House crows in Singapore can often be found around the city area scavenging for food and are even capable of constructing tools to do so.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), crows are omnivores who feed on insects, fruits, vegetables, garbage, and carrion.

And yes, they can also recognise and remember human faces, so you may not want to cross them.

Image via Xiaohongshu

Related story

Top images via Xiaohongshu

S’porean adult, 25, tries to escape sad & boring life with spicy new K-drama. You can, too.

Just let me feel something.

April 27, 2024, 10:00 AM

Son Heung Min was on top of the world. Somehow he managed to climb even higher

Captain of both club and country, how does Son Heung Min feel about the pressure to perform?

April 27, 2024, 09:56 AM

Girl, 16, among 67 people arrested for suspected drug offences in CNB operation

The island-wide operation covered areas including Aljunied, Beach Road, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah and Corporation Drive.

April 26, 2024, 11:48 PM

MFA director-general admits to lying to hide he tried to use diplomatic bags to send luxury watches for female friend

His lawyer said he tendered his resignation but could only be processed after the court case is over.

April 26, 2024, 10:24 PM

Elderly woman, 65, on walking aid injured after accident with taxi at zebra crossing in Tiong Bahru

The 73-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

April 26, 2024, 08:07 PM

ByteDance would rather shut down TikTok in US than sell it: Report

Ultimatum upon ultimatum.

April 26, 2024, 07:49 PM

Gan Kim Yong to visit US & Canada from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2024

A six-day working visit.

April 26, 2024, 07:24 PM

Woman claims to be girlfriend of married S'porean actor Aliff Aziz, felt 'betrayed' he 'cheated on her' with M'sian actress Ruhainies

More drama.

April 26, 2024, 07:06 PM

Indonesia has reached 'very significant' level of development, economy more sophisticated with great growth prospects: Vivian

Vivian stressed continuity in Singapore's relationship with Indonesia, as well as Asean unity.

April 26, 2024, 05:41 PM

PM Lee to visit Bogor, Indonesia for S’pore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat on Apr. 29, 2024

A yearly affair.

April 26, 2024, 05:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.