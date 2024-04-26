Crow steals & dines on burger leftovers from Mos Burger table at Marina Bay

What happens to the food you leave behind?

Most often, it's thrown away, but sometimes, it finds its way into the mouth (sorry, beak) of a lucky crow.

As was the case for someone's leftover Mos Burger meal.

One passerby witnessed the bird stealing an unfinished burger from one of the restaurant's branches at Marina Bay and shared the scene on Xiaohongshu.

Dining on burger remains

Judging from the background, the location appeared to be the outdoor seating area of Mos Burger at One Fullerton.

An unoccupied table stood bearing someone's abandoned leftovers.

Seizing the opportunity, the crow swooped in and helped itself to a crumpled-up burger wrapper.

Dropping its haul onto the ground, the bird hopped down and began its feast.

The crow worked diligently at the wrapper until it tore a hole, which enabled it to peck at the burger leftovers inside.

It wasn't before the crow was joined by another.

Can crows eat burgers?

Crows rank among one of the most intelligent animals on the planet.

House crows in Singapore can often be found around the city area scavenging for food and are even capable of constructing tools to do so.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), crows are omnivores who feed on insects, fruits, vegetables, garbage, and carrion.

And yes, they can also recognise and remember human faces, so you may not want to cross them.

