Elderly woman, 65, on walking aid injured after accident with taxi at zebra crossing in Tiong Bahru

An elderly woman was taken to hospital following an accident with a taxi in Tiong Bahru on Apr. 26.

According to a Facebook video shared on Apr. 26, the accident happened at a zebra crossing at Bukit Ho Swee Link beside Tiong Bahru Plaza at around 12:15pm.

The dashcam footage showed a silver-coloured taxi driving onto the elevated zebra crossing.

It then suddenly stopped. Right after it stopped, a walking aid fell to the side of the road. Passersby can be seen rushing to the front of the vehicle.

When the car overtook the silver taxi, the dashcam showed a woman lying on the ground with a walking aid by her side.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership they were alerted to the accident at about 12:15pm.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian along Bukit Ho Swee Link towards Jalan Bukit Ho Swee.

A 65-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 73-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via ROADS.sg/Facebook