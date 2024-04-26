Woman claims to be girlfriend of married S'porean actor Aliff Aziz, felt 'betrayed' he 'cheated on her' with M'sian actress Ruhainies

A woman by the name of Sarah Yasmine alleged on Instagram that she is the girlfriend of married Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz.

She claimed that she had felt cheated and disappointed when she discovered that Ruhainies and the actor were in a romantic relationship.

Arrested in Malaysia

Aliff, 33, was embroiled in controversy after he was arrested for khalwat (close proximity) with Malaysian actress Ruhainies, 31, in March.

This triggered his wife, Malaysian singer and actress Bella Astillah, 30, to express her wishes to divorce Aliff, whom she shares two children with.

However, during their divorce hearing on Apr. 4, Aliff refused to divorce Bella.

To throw another wrench into the works, according to Sarah's Instagram post, she had been dating Aliff since January, and further claimed that Bella knew of Sarah and Aliff's relationship.

The Instagram posts

On Apr. 22, Yasmine posted a statement on Instagram.

She also uploaded a video of Aliff and her looking intimate.

The screenshots also featured messages between Aliff and someone named NRF.

Sarah claims that this person is Ruhainies, whose real name is Nur Ruhainies Farehah Zainul Ilyas.

The lengthy statement with its unverified allegations can be summarised in several points:

She dated Aliff since January 2024, and said what he did was "wrong".

Aliff had confided to her about his strained marriage, and asked Sarah for advice and moral support.

While shooting the film "Terjerat", he would contact her and call her daily. Their interactions stopped after he was arrested for khalwat.

When he was released, Aliff contacted Sarah to explain the situation, and concocted a plan to "make him look innocent", which involved him keeping in contact with NRF.

Aliff stayed at her house for a month as he continued to shoot "Terjerat". Sarah's three roommates can attest to this, and Bella did not know about this.

Sarah found out about Aliff's intimate conversations with NRF on Aliff's phone.

She was heartbroken, as she believed that she and Aliff were in an exclusive romantic relationship.

The texts also revealed that NRF instructed him to say that he still loves Bella in order to shield her from backlash.

NRF also helped him engage a lawyer, driver, bodyguard and other services.

NRF and Aliff would use affectionate terms to refer to each other.

Sarah felt "betrayed and disappointed" for being "treated like Bella". She said that Bella knew of her relationship with Aliff, and apologised to her.

She concluded the post with a message to Aliff, and said that she was still his girlfriend.

"I am doing this out of love to save you from all this mess as well and you don’t deserve to be hated on alone as the situation involves [Ruhainies] as well," she said.

Even more tea

On Apr. 25, Sarah posted over 40 screenshots of alleged messages between Aliff and NRF.

Here's a summary of the unproven allegations:

NRF called Bella a "pig" for accepting the Kitsui sponsorship, a beauty brand which previously sponsored Ruhainies.

The texts featured intimate conversations between the duo.

NRF called Bella's story "incredible". "Only stupid people will believe her," she added.

NRF sent articles reporting Bella's admission to having cheated on Aliff too.

Aliff claimed that he didn't say that he "loves Bella" in court, contrary to what was reported by the media.

NRF said that Bella treated Aliff badly for the past 10 years.

Bella know's of Aliff and Sarah's relationship

Supposedly, Bella had already known of Aliff's relationship with Sarah, according to Malaysian media The Star.

Bella also claimed that Sarah is one of the 11 women that Aliff had cheated on her with.

She claimed that she had placed a recording device in her and Aliff's car, which confirmed her suspicions on their relationship.

In fact, the two women had even met up in person after Sarah contacted Bella.

Both women met up in Kuala Lumpur, and Bella had followed Sarah's Instagram afterwards.

"Not to support what she's doing. But she's telling the truth," Bella said.

She also said that the evidence can assist her divorce proceedings.

A quick catch up

If you are new to this story, Aliff and Bella were married in 2016.

They divorced in 2019, after Bella alleged that Aliff had cheated on her numerous times. However, the couple reconciled in 2020.

Aliff was arrested on Mar. 9, 2024 in Kuala Lumpur by Malaysia's religious authorities after he was found with Malaysian actress Ruhainies in her condominium. Ruhainies was also arrested.

Aliff and Ruhainies both denied the affair, but Bella filed for divorce a second time, which Aliff refused.

On Apr. 2, a TikTok video surfaced of messages allegedly between Bella and Malaysian actor Muaz Zabir that showed that they were romantically involved.

The next day, Bella admitted to reporters that she did have an affair, but she did not name the man.

She shared that the affair happened in 2023, and she used the man to make Aliff jealous.

Messy.

