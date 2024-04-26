Indonesia has reached 'very significant' level of development, economy more sophisticated with great growth prospects: Vivian

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan concluded his official visit to Indonesia on Apr. 26, 2024.

While in Indonesia, he met with numerous Indonesian leaders present, past and future, including outgoing president Joko Widodo, President-Elect Prabowo Subianto, as well as former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and Megawati Sukarnoputri; as well as several cabinet ministers.

Reuters reported that the Indonesian Election Commission had recently confirmed Prabowo as the winner of the 2024 elections.

Vivian spoke to press on the final day, taking questions about Singapore’s long term relationship with Indonesia, particularly since both Singapore and Indonesia were changing long serving leaders at the same time.

Transition time

Mothership and Straits Times posed a question about the ongoing leadership transition in Singapore and Indonesia, especially at a time where the majority of Asean countries had similarly experienced leadership changes in recent years.

Vivian said that in an especially unsettled and volatile world, it was “all the more important to double down on our relationships with our neighbours and within Asean”.

This was especially true in the case of Indonesia, a large economy that was becoming more sophisticated, and had great growth prospects.

“It is also critical for us to work with Malaysia, Indonesia and within Asean to maintain Asean as a united, cohesive zone of peace, focus on economic development, closer integration and maximise the opportunities that the transition to a green economy and a digital economy will present. “

This, Vivian said, would allow Asean to differentiate itself, and allow international businesses to engage Asean on its own merits and economic potential.

Vivian also said it was important for Asean to be able to stand in contrast to the rest of the world, and as such Singapore has focused on Asean diplomacy, emphasising his visit to the Philippines the week before.

Continuity

Vivian also spoke about the continuity between the outgoing and incoming governments of both Indonesia and Singapore, particularly when it came to policy.

He emphasised the past decade of agreements between the two countries, reached under the leadership of PM Lee and Jokowi.

The most prominent example was the Expanded Framework Agreement, a set of three agreements which resolved long-standing discussions between the two countries, such as the Flight Information Region, the Extradition Treaty, as well as the Defence Cooperation Agreement.

“I cannot overstate the significance of us arriving at these agreements, not just arriving at agreement, but they are being implemented now.”

There were also other achievements that were not on the same scale but also significant, such as the Bilateral Investment Treaty.

He also touched on the ongoing discussions regarding the green economy and digital economy, such as possibly importing renewable energy and the establishment of an Asean power grid, and the Tech:X agreement.

Regional integration

Vivian was also asked about ongoing efforts to increase regional economic integration, especially as it was one of Indonesia's priorities during its 2023 chairmanship of Asean.

Vivian replied by saying that this was one-of President-elect Prabowo’s intended focuses, and the more Asean integrated and doubled down on cooperation, the more it facilitated investment into productive sectors.

He anticipated “continuity, further integration, expansion of opportunities,” both bilaterally as well as for Asean.

Retreat to go forward

Vivian also touched on the upcoming leaders' retreat due to be held on Apr. 29 in Bogor Indonesia.

Vivian confirmed that PM Lee would meet Jokowi, but also said the incoming leaders Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Prabowo will also be in attendance.

He said that he expected the current format of annual leaders' retreat to continue under Prabowo and Wong.

Vivian said that the meetings were a very productive, constructive format, that got a lot done in a short time.

It set direction for different ministries in both countries to get things done on time, and instilled a sense of urgency.

Also said that the upcoming leaders retreat would include several announcements on deliverables, but also urged consideration of the trend of what has been achieved in the past decade between PM Lee and Jokowi then, to:

“...cast your eyes forward to the future, being confident that continuity of policies, of projects, of collaboration will put us in a very strong position.”

Singapore is focused on Indonesia, and focused on Asean, and this is “an opportunity for us in Singapore and for all citizens of Asean”.

Top image by Kris – Biro Pers Sekretariat Presiden