MFA director-general admits to lying to hide he tried to use diplomatic bags to send luxury watches for female friend

Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan, a 45-year-old director-general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), pleaded guilty on Apr. 26 to giving false information to a public servant.

He lied to a colleague who asked him to explain why he used diplomatic bags to send luxury watches and other items.

He lied that the items belonged to his father when they actually belonged to a female friend.

In another charge that was taken into consideration for sentencing, he also deceived the ministry so that he could use the diplomatic bag service to send boxes of Panadol from Singapore to China for a "personal acquaintance".

Lied to a colleague

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Oh contacted a colleague at the MFA, who was attached to the Singapore embassy in Beijing, on Jan. 12, 2023.

He asked his colleague to help him transport a package from Beijing to Singapore via a diplomatic bag service.

Diplomatic bags cannot be opened, searched or seized by customs officials as they are protected by diplomatic immunity.

He lied to his colleague and said the package was from his friend's parents. He claimed that the friend was a Chinese diplomat.

In actuality, Oh had agreed to help a female friend, Jiang Si, transport a package from China to Singapore.

His friend was not a Chinese diplomat.

The package contained 21 luxury watches, a ring, and about seven children’s books, which all belonged to Jiang and her partner Liu Liang.

However, the diplomatic bag service was suspended at that time. His colleague, therefore, carried the sealed package back to Singapore in his personal luggage.

He was stopped by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for a bag screening, where the items were uncovered.

The colleague was oblivious to the items in the package and told the officers that he had received it from a Chinese diplomat and was carrying it back for Oh.

He was questioned by the Singapore Police Force and released.

The MFA was then informed about the incident, and the then-deputy Secretary (Management) of the MFA told Oh to explain himself.

Oh was concerned about disciplinary action being taken against him as it may impact his career progression, so he told the MFA that the watches belonged to his father as he believed that the MFA was more likely to be lenient than if he told the truth.

However, after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) commenced investigations into the case, Oh finally revealed the truth.

His intentions were to help a friend in need: lawyer

The prosecution urged the court to sentence Oh to a fine between S$6,000 and S$9,000.

However, Oh's lawyer asked for a fine of less than S$5,000, explaining that this was Oh's first oversight in his "illustrious" career with the MFA, which spanned over 17 years, The Straits Times reported.

CNA reported that the lawyer said Oh had learnt "an extremely bitter and painful lesson".

The lawyer also said Oh was "out of character," and multiple character references were made for him, such as one from former MFA second permanent secretary Bilahari Kausikan.

The lawyer said Oh had submitted his resignation to MFA but was informed that the rules of the public service meant his resignation could not be processed while his case was ongoing and that there would be separate disciplinary action from MFA.

Oh's sentence will be delivered at a later date.

Top photo via Bhutan Times and MFA/Facebook