Girl, 16, among 67 people arrested for suspected drug offences in CNB operation

A 16-year-old girl in Singapore was arrested for alleged drug abuse following a nationwide anti-drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Apr. 21 to 26.

In a news release on Apr. 26, CNB said that she was the youngest out of 67 people arrested for alleged drug offences across areas such as Aljunied, Beach Road, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah and Corporation Drive.

CNB seized drugs worth about S$62,000 in street value.

These drugs incude 572g of cannabis, 222g of heroin, 55g of "Ice", 0.5g of ketamine, 19 Erimin-5 tablets, five Ecstasy tablets, three bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and a bottle of methadone.

50-year-old Singaporean man arrested at Bukit Batok

In an operation at Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 on Apr. 21, CNB arrested a 50-year-old Singaporean man for alleged drug trafficking.

Officers found 133g of cannabis, 10 Erimin-5 tablets, three "Ecstasy" tablets, a small amount of "Ice", drug paraphernalia and S$9,801 in cash.

The man was then escorted to his rental car parked nearby, where officers found another 33g of heroin and two other "Ecstasy" tablets.

46-year-old man arrested near Corporation Drive

In a separate operation near Corporation Drive on Apr. 23, a 46-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in a flat for suspected drug trafficking.

Officers retrieved around 314g of cannabis including one cannabis leaf, a small amount of "Ice" and drug paraphernalia from within the flat.

According to Sng Chern Hong, Deputy Director CNB (Policy & Administration), possession of any part of the cannabis plant is an offence in Singapore.

CNB urged the public to refrain from buying and keeping any parts of cannabis plants.

Those found guilty of possessing cannabis in quantities under 330g may be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years imprisonment or S$20,000 fine, or both.

Investigations into the drug activities of those arrested are ongoing.

Top photos via Central Narcotics Bureau