Back

Girl, 16, among 67 people arrested for suspected drug offences in CNB operation

The island-wide operation covered areas including Aljunied, Beach Road, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah and Corporation Drive.

Seri Mazliana | April 26, 2024, 11:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 16-year-old girl in Singapore was arrested for alleged drug abuse following a nationwide anti-drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Apr. 21 to 26.

In a news release on Apr. 26, CNB said that she was the youngest out of 67 people arrested for alleged drug offences across areas such as Aljunied, Beach Road, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah and Corporation Drive.

CNB seized drugs worth about S$62,000 in street value.

These drugs incude 572g of cannabis, 222g of heroin, 55g of "Ice", 0.5g of ketamine, 19 Erimin-5 tablets, five Ecstasy tablets, three bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and a bottle of methadone.

50-year-old Singaporean man arrested at Bukit Batok

In an operation at Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 on Apr. 21, CNB arrested a 50-year-old Singaporean man for alleged drug trafficking.

Officers found 133g of cannabis, 10 Erimin-5 tablets, three "Ecstasy" tablets, a small amount of "Ice", drug paraphernalia and S$9,801 in cash.

The man was then escorted to his rental car parked nearby, where officers found another 33g of heroin and two other "Ecstasy" tablets.

Photo by CNB.

46-year-old man arrested near Corporation Drive

In a separate operation near Corporation Drive on Apr. 23, a 46-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in a flat for suspected drug trafficking.

Officers retrieved around 314g of cannabis including one cannabis leaf, a small amount of "Ice" and drug paraphernalia from within the flat.

Photo by CNB.

According to Sng Chern Hong, Deputy Director CNB (Policy & Administration), possession of any part of the cannabis plant is an offence in Singapore.

CNB urged the public to refrain from buying and keeping any parts of cannabis plants.

Those found guilty of possessing cannabis in quantities under 330g may be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years imprisonment or S$20,000 fine, or both.

Investigations into the drug activities of those arrested are ongoing.

Top photos via Central Narcotics Bureau

MFA director-general admits to lying to hide he tried to use diplomatic bags to send luxury watches for female friend

His lawyer said he tendered his resignation but could only be processed after the court case is over.

April 26, 2024, 10:24 PM

Elderly woman, 65, on walking aid injured after accident with taxi at zebra crossing in Tiong Bahru

The 73-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

April 26, 2024, 08:07 PM

ByteDance would rather shut down TikTok in US than sell it: Report

Ultimatum upon ultimatum.

April 26, 2024, 07:49 PM

Gan Kim Yong to visit US & Canada from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2024

A six-day working visit.

April 26, 2024, 07:24 PM

Woman claims to be girlfriend of married S'porean actor Aliff Aziz, felt 'betrayed' he 'cheated on her' with M'sian actress Ruhainies

More drama.

April 26, 2024, 07:06 PM

Indonesia has reached 'very significant' level of development, economy more sophisticated with great growth prospects: Vivian

Vivian stressed continuity in Singapore's relationship with Indonesia, as well as Asean unity.

April 26, 2024, 05:41 PM

Crow steals & dines on burger leftovers from Mos Burger table at Marina Bay

Your loss, crow's gain.

April 26, 2024, 05:35 PM

PM Lee to visit Bogor, Indonesia for S’pore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat on Apr. 29, 2024

A yearly affair.

April 26, 2024, 05:01 PM

Orchard Towers case: Man, 32, convicted of murder, gets life imprisonment & 12 strokes of the cane

He is the seventh and final accused in the case to be convicted and sentenced.

April 26, 2024, 04:44 PM

Mothership’s self-proclaimed snack critics tried Cadbury’s brand-new Caramilk bar

One colleague said: “Crispy and sweet, so shiok.”

April 26, 2024, 04:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.