Gunshots fired at KLIA arrival hall, 1 bodyguard severely injured, manhunt for suspect

A shooting incident took place at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in the early hours of Sunday (Apr. 14), injuring a Malaysian.

Man fired two shots

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan in a statement said the incident occurred at 1.30am at the arrival hall of the airport, reported The Star and New Straits Times.

"During the incident, a man fired two shots. One of the shots hit a local man who was also a personal bodyguard."

The victim sustained serious injuries.

"Afterward, the man immediately fled the scene," he added.

Upon further investigation, the police found that the man actually intended to shoot his wife.

She was apparently waiting at the airport for the return of Umrah pilgrims.

KLIA 1

Manhunt for suspect on the run

Hussein said the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

Currently, the case is classified as attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code and the Firearms Act.

Hussein also said that police have identified the suspect.

"We have launched operations to apprehend him, in which the suspect was believed to have fled to the north."

The incident is personal in nature and was not linked to any terrorist activities or groups, he revealed.

He highlighted that the situation at KLIA is now under control and safe.

