From S$1 billion to S$2.4 billion: S'pore police seize more assets in money laundering case

More than double the initial amount of assets seized.

Belmont Lay | September 21, 2023, 03:04 PM

Nine men and one woman were charged in court on Aug. 16, 2023, following an islandwide raid on the same day, which led to the Singapore Police Force seizing more than S$1 billion worth of properties, cars, luxury goods and other assets.

More than a month later, the Singapore Police Force issued a statement on Sep. 20 in response to media queries to provide an update that the total value of assets seized or issued with prohibition of disposal orders by the police now stands at more than S$2.4 billion.

This was after the police conducted further operations in relation to the group of foreign nationals suspected to be involved in laundering the proceeds of their overseas organised crime activities, including scams and online gambling.

During these operations, these additional assets were seized and issued with prohibition of disposal orders.

All these assets include S$1.127 billion seized from bank accounts, cash, including foreign currencies amounting to more than S$76 million, 68 gold bars, 294 luxury bags, 164 luxury watches, 546 pieces of jewellery, cryptocurrencies of more than S$38 million, and 204 electronic devices, such as computers and mobile phones.

Prohibition of disposal orders were also issued against more than 110 properties and 62 vehicles with a total estimated value of more than S$1.242 billion, as well as bottles of liquor, wine and multiple ornaments.

Investigations are ongoing.

