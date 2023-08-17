Back

Man, 40, caught barefooted in shorts outside Ewart Park GCB while allegedly trying to escape

He broke his hands and legs from the jump.

Belmont Lay | August 17, 2023, 05:37 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

As part of the islandwide raid to crack down on a transnational money laundering syndicate residing in Singapore, nine men and one woman were arrested and more than S$1 billion worth of properties, cars, luxury goods, and cash among other items were seized by the Singapore Police Force.

Three Cambodian nationals, three Chinese nationals, two Cypriot nationals, one Turkish national and one Ni-Vanuatu national were charged in court on Aug. 16 evening, in a rare night session.

They were believed to have been laundering the proceeds of overseas-organised crimes, such as scams and online gambling.

Neighbour provides photo

According to Shin Min Daily News, a reporter paid a visit to the Good Class Bungalow residence of one of the suspects, Cypriot national, Su Haijin, 40, located along Ewart Park.

A neighbour of the suspect gave Shin Min a photo which showed an arrest being carried out on Aug, 15 at 7am.

The photo was taken by another resident who thought that the bungalow was being robbed.

via Shin Min Daily News

The neighbour who spoke to Shin Min did not want to be named.

They claimed Su was the occupant of the bungalow and moved in around 2019.

The neighbour told Shin Min: "He and his wife were seldom seen around, and they often enter and leave through the underground car park. In addition, many trees have been planted after they moved in, which gave the place an air of mystery."

A barefooted man in shorts was seen subdued near the drain outside the bungalow, surrounded by eight law enforcement officers, four of whom were wearing hoods or balaclavas.

What happened during arrest

According to the police release, Su is charged with one count of resisting lawful apprehension by the police.

During the arrest, the police identified themselves to the man outside his bedroom and ordered him to open the door.

However, the man allegedly jumped out of the second-floor balcony of the GCB and was later found hiding in a drain.

He was then sent to the hospital for injuries sustained from the jump.

According to his charge sheet, he refused to open the door of the room he was in and “exited” the room from the second-floor balcony.

The police said they arrested him at his residence.

They found him possessing other foreign passports believed to be issued by China and Cambodia.

What suspect said in court

According to Shin Min, Su claimed in court via video link from hospital, without being represented by a lawyer, that he was not resisting arrest.

It was reported that Su broke his hands and legs due to the fall from height.

Su claimed he did not know it was the police knocking at his door, after details of his charge were read out in court.

He added that he had just mistakenly thought that there was an intruder at home, and accidentally fell out of the balcony when he checked it out.

Speaking in Mandarin, he said via an interpreter that he thought the knocks came from someone who was threatening to kill him.

The accused, who is married, also claimed that he was intimately involved with a woman in Dubai in July 2022, and her boyfriend had threatened to kill him.

He was apparently asked to pay up S$100,000 or he would be harmed.

He then apparently hid in the drain to escape when he heard the sound of a firearm being discharged.

He also claimed he could have jumped and landed onto a sofa on the ground floor if his intention was to escape from the police.

The judge stopped Su from speaking further after 10 minutes, The Straits Times reported.

Su also requested to be released on bail, but the judge granted the prosecution’s application for him to be remanded at Changi General Hospital.

The 10 suspects are remanded for further investigations.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

Shopping trolley spotted on North East Line train

Is this allowed?

August 18, 2023, 12:27 AM

6 people applied for PE2023 certificate of eligibility: Elections Department

No names given.

August 17, 2023, 11:53 PM

Tan Kin Lian will not run for president if George Goh qualifies

The Presidential Elections Committee must announce the eligibility results of applicants by Aug. 21.

August 17, 2023, 06:58 PM

M'sian police arrest 2 men who lured Vietnamese woman with fake job offer, kidnapped her & demanded RM30,000 ransom

The police are currently hunting down the third and last suspect.

August 17, 2023, 06:50 PM

Foreign worker in S'pore sues employer after breaking leg alighting from back of lorry, judge rules in his favour

He was with 24 others in the back of the lorry being transported to the worksite.

August 17, 2023, 06:45 PM

Tharman opens up about his 1992 Official Secrets Act case: 'They got the wrong man'

His perspective on the conviction.

August 17, 2023, 06:39 PM

10 dead after plane crashes on highway in Shah Alam, M'sia, reportedly including state politician

Selangor police said that all 8 passengers in the aircraft were killed, along with 2 motorists on the ground.

August 17, 2023, 06:38 PM

Celebrate S’pore Zoo’s 50th Golden ZOObilee with Mandai Wildlife Run on Sept. 23 & 24, 2023

Run alongside nature and wildlife.

August 17, 2023, 05:31 PM

Universal Studios S'pore Halloween Horror Nights 2023 haunted house inspired by The Weeknd's albums

Spooky.

August 17, 2023, 03:47 PM

Police arrest man, 19, for allegedly stealing S$157,500 worth of Rolex watches, branded heels, bag, gold rings, bangles, foreign currencies & collectible S'pore dollar notes

Theft in Chai Chee.

August 17, 2023, 03:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.