Back

S’pore police seize S$1 billion worth of properties, cars & luxury goods, arrest 10 foreigners in islandwide money laundering raid

The police seized 94 properties, 50 vehicles, 250 luxury bags and watches among many others.

Kerr Puay Hian | August 16, 2023, 10:36 PM

Events

Telegram WhatsappThe police arrested 10 foreigners, aged 31 to 44, in an island-wide operation to crack down on a transnational money laundering syndicate believed to be laundering the proceeds of overseas-organised crimes such as scams and online gambling.

In a press release on Aug. 16, 2023, the police said they seized more than S$1 billion worth of properties, vehicles, ornaments, bottles of liquor and wine, cash, luxury bags and watches, electronic devices, jewellery, gold bars, bank accounts and documents with information on virtual assets.

More than 400 officers from the Commercial Affairs Department, the Criminal Investigation Department, Special Operations Command and the Police Intelligence Department conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations, including residences such as Good Class Bungalows (GCB) and condominiums, leading to the arrest of the 10 persons.

10 arrested, 12 assisting with investigations, 8 wanted

The 10 persons were arrested for suspected involvement in offences of forgery, money laundering and resistance to lawful apprehension.

A total of 12 other persons are assisting with investigations. Eight other persons are wanted.

None of the people involved are Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

Image via Singapore Police Force

The police said they received information about possible illicit activities, including the use of suspected forged documents to substantiate the source of funds in Singapore bank accounts.

After extensive investigations and follow-up from intelligence, investigators identified the group of foreign suspects.

94 properties, 50 vehicles, 250 bags and watches, and more

Prohibition of disposal orders was issued against 94 properties and 50 vehicles, with a total estimated value of more than S$815 million.

The police also seized cash, including foreign currencies, amounting to more than S$23 million, more than 250 luxury bags and watches, more than 120 electronic devices such as computers and mobile phones, more than 270 pieces of jewellery, two gold bars, 11 documents with information on virtual assets, multiple ornaments, and bottles of liquor and wine.

Image via Singapore Police Force

Image via Singapore Police Force

Image via Singapore Police Force

Image via Singapore Police Force

More than 35 related bank accounts with a total estimated balance of more than S$110 million were seized for investigations and to prevent the dissipation of suspected criminal proceeds.

All 10 persons will be charged in court on Aug. 16.

Related article

Top image via Singapore Police Force

Details of 10 foreigners living in S'pore GCBs, condos & Sentosa Cove bungalow arrested in S$1 billion money laundering raid

Three Cambodian nationals, three Chinese nationals, two Cypriot nationals, one Turkish national and one Ni-Vanuatu national were charged in court.

August 17, 2023, 01:30 AM

Leong Mun Wai files formal complaint against Murali Pillai to Speaker of Parliament for 'imputing improper motives' on him

Leong said that Murali contravened Parliament's Standing Order when the latter said Leong was advocating "low rent control".

August 16, 2023, 07:46 PM

S'porean man with bipolar disorder sets bed on fire to kill bed bugs, maid in unit above dies from smoke inhalation

The fire started in the man's flat on the 10th storey of Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise.

August 16, 2023, 06:59 PM

New Balance recalls shoes sold in M'sia that contain pigskin but not labelled properly

Customers who bought the shoe are entitled to a full refund or product exchange.

August 16, 2023, 06:31 PM

Less rain in S'pore in 2nd half of Aug. 2023 with 35°C days & 28°C nights

I cannot recall now, the smell of the rain.

August 16, 2023, 06:00 PM

Viral Thai Hunks coming to S'pore nightclub & mookata joint on Aug. 25-26

:)

August 16, 2023, 05:36 PM

NEA executive officer, 42, allegedly obtained & attempted to obtain S$24,420 loan from cleaning service company

He was given 15 charges for his alleged offences.

August 16, 2023, 04:59 PM

Shanmugam makes police report after seeing people ‘deliberately recirculating’ past ‘nasty’ false allegations

He said that he has also asked his lawyers to look into the matter and will consider other options.

August 16, 2023, 03:41 PM

Weezer performing in S'pore at The Star Theatre on Oct. 11, 2023

Dad rock.

August 16, 2023, 03:36 PM

Dinosaur McFlurry returning to McDonald's S'pore: 20% off if you roar at dessert kiosks on Aug. 17-18

Yes, roar.

August 16, 2023, 03:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.