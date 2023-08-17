Back

MAS says it'll not tolerate abuse of S'pore's financial system for illicit activities after S$1 billion of assets seizure, 10-people arrest

Red flag indicators picked up by financial institutions prompted them to file suspicious transaction reports.

Belmont Lay | August 17, 2023, 02:45 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it had worked closely with the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) that led to the police’s arrest of 10 people on Aug. 15 for their suspected involvement in offences, including forgery and/ or money laundering, as well as resistance to lawful apprehension.

Nine men and one woman were charged in court on Aug. 16, 2023, following an islandwide raid on the same day, which led to the Singapore Police Force seizing more than S$1 billion worth of properties, cars, luxury goods and other assets.

In a statement on Aug. 16, the central bank added that it has also been collaborating closely with CAD to identify potentially tainted funds and assets in Singapore's financial system and prevent their dissipation.

How the case proceeded

In its statement, MAS highlighted that intelligence and information from suspicious transaction reports filed by financial institutions in Singapore had earlier alerted CAD to suspicious activities, which have been attempted through the financial system.

Red flag indicators picked up by financial institutions prompted them to file suspicious transaction reports.

These indicators include suspicious fund flows, dubious documentation of source of wealth or funds, and inconsistencies or evasiveness in information provided to the financial institutions.

MAS said it takes this case seriously and has been in touch with the financial institutions where the potentially tainted funds have been identified.

Supervisory engagements with these financial institutions are ongoing.

Action will be taken against financial institutions in the event of breaches

MAS added that it will take firm action against financial institutions which are found to have breached MAS’ stringent requirements on anti-money laundering/ countering the financing of terrorism, or to have inadequate controls against money laundering/ terrorism financing risks.

MAS said it works closely with our financial institutions to guard against the abuse of our financial system for illicit activities.

Financial institutions are regularly reminded to stay vigilant to money laundering/ terrorism financing risks, MAS said, and to ensure that fund flows into Singapore are and remain legitimate.

MAS added that it has also been conducting inspections focusing on financial institutions active in the wealth management space, to ensure that robust controls are in place to effectively detect and deal with money laundering/ terrorism financing risks.

Ho Hern Shin, deputy managing director for financial supervision at MAS, said: “This case has highlighted that vigilance and prompt filing of suspicious transaction reports by our financial institutions have helped law enforcement authorities to identify those suspected of carrying out illicit activities."

"But it has also highlighted that as a global financial hub, Singapore remains vulnerable to international money laundering/ terrorism financing risks and that MAS and financial institutions need to continue to work together to strengthen our defences against these risks.”

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

via SPF

Top photos via SPF

Tanjong Pagar restaurant & bar does Burmese fine dining cuisine

Complemented by flavours from neighbouring countries.

August 17, 2023, 10:04 AM

Wanted man arrested in Sengkang 3 days after suspected slashing of another man in Boat Quay

No escape.

August 17, 2023, 02:49 AM

Details of 10 foreigners living in S'pore GCBs, condos & Sentosa Cove bungalow arrested in S$1 billion money laundering raid

Three Cambodian nationals, three Chinese nationals, two Cypriot nationals, one Turkish national and one Ni-Vanuatu national were charged in court.

August 17, 2023, 01:30 AM

S’pore police seize S$1 billion worth of properties, cars & luxury goods, arrest 10 foreigners in islandwide money laundering raid

The police seized 94 properties, 50 vehicles, 250 luxury bags and watches among many others.

August 16, 2023, 10:36 PM

Leong Mun Wai files formal complaint against Murali Pillai to Speaker of Parliament for 'imputing improper motives' on him

Leong said that Murali contravened Parliament's Standing Order when the latter said Leong was advocating "low rent control".

August 16, 2023, 07:46 PM

S'porean man with bipolar disorder sets bed on fire to kill bed bugs, maid in unit above dies from smoke inhalation

The fire started in the man's flat on the 10th storey of Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise.

August 16, 2023, 06:59 PM

New Balance recalls shoes sold in M'sia that contain pigskin but not labelled properly

Customers who bought the shoe are entitled to a full refund or product exchange.

August 16, 2023, 06:31 PM

Less rain in S'pore in 2nd half of Aug. 2023 with 35°C days & 28°C nights

I cannot recall now, the smell of the rain.

August 16, 2023, 06:00 PM

Viral Thai Hunks coming to S'pore nightclub & mookata joint on Aug. 25-26

:)

August 16, 2023, 05:36 PM

NEA executive officer, 42, allegedly obtained & attempted to obtain S$24,420 loan from cleaning service company

He was given 15 charges for his alleged offences.

August 16, 2023, 04:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.