S'porean chef & Fleurette owner, Tariq Helou, 29, passes away suddenly

Singaporean chef and owner of the upscale restaurant Fleurette in Rangoon Road passed away on Apr. 25 at the age of 29.

The cause of his sudden death is unknown, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Worked at Michelin-starred restaurants before Fleurette

Helou was the owner of Fleurette, located at 204 Rangoon Road.

The 18-seat restaurant, which opened in 2020, serves French and Japanese cuisine.

Prior to opening Fleurette, Helou studied culinary in Switzerland.

He also worked as a chef in two Michelin restaurants in Europe, namely the two-starred Domaine de Chateauvieux in Geneva and Restaurant Louis in Paris.

Helou had also interned at other Michelin-starred restaurants, such as Sumibikappo Shirosaka and Restaurant Anis in Tokyo, Japan.

He had previously owned another pop-up restaurant, Division Supper Club, in 2019.

According to travel platform Explore Worldwide, he was Asia’s "most googled chef", amassing 1.62 million Google searches in 2023.

Fellow chefs described him as talented, humble and hardworking, and they told the media he had a promising career ahead of him.

Fleurette to continue running

Catherine Yong, Helou's mother, told ST that Fleurette will continue operations.

Helou, who is of Japanese, Chinese and Lebanese heritage, is the eldest of four siblings.

He is survived by his parents, one younger brother and two sisters.

Top photos via Tariq Helou/Instagram & Fleurette/Facebook