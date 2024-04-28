Audrey Fang bought investment-linked insurance from suspected killer, Mitchell Ong, in 2015

The 39-year-old Singaporean woman, Audrey Fang, who died in Spain, had bought two investment-linked policies from her suspected killer, Mitchell Ong, 43, in 2015.

Fang was found dead with 30 stab wounds in Abanilla on Apr. 10.

Her family discovered letters from the insurance company AIA that included policies sold by Ong under his reported Chinese name, Ong Cheong Yi, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Her cousin, who only wanted to be known as See, said the policies were found when Fang's family was inspecting her personal items as they had wanted to understand the relationship between the two.

Suspect worked for insurance companies

According to the letters shown to ST, Fang had purchased two AIA investment-linked policies from Ong in August 2015.

The letters showed that one policy, the AIA Family First Protect plan, cost S$3,000, while the other, the AIA Asset Builder policy, cost S$50,000.

Spanish media previously reported that an "economic" motive was possible.

Fang had previously transferred money to an unidentified third person.

Based on an old LinkedIn profile, Ong had worked as a financial advisor at Manulife Singapore from 2011 to 2013 before joining AIA Singapore from 2014 to 2019.

The account has since been removed.

Ong, who got married in 2012, had registered his marriage under the name Ong Cheong Yi.

According to ST, he was known by his Chinese name in school but had used the names Mitch and Mitchell for work and legal matters.

"When we saw the name Ong Cheong Yi on her insurance letters, we wondered if it was the same person but could not confirm that it was (Mitchell)," See told ST.

Other than insurance, Ong also tried his hand at property investment and is a current director at insurance company Ultra General.

According to a former schoolmate who spoke to ST, Ong claimed in July 2023 that he had invested in a co-living space in Spain.

Difficult to sleep at night: Fang's father

Fang's body was brought back to Singapore.

Her wake is at Petir Road.

Her brother, Benjamin Fang, had gone to Spain with See and another friend on Apr. 16 to identify her body.

He described her as being a filial daughter, as she had looked after the family after their mother passed away.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Fang's father, 67, said he has difficulties sleeping following her death.

"She is kind-hearted and does not conflict with other people," he said, adding that she was cheerful and family-oriented.

Fang's uncle, Zhang, 69, said she has always smiled and got along well with everyone.

She was also said to be close to her colleagues at Sunray Woodcraft Construction.

Fang's body will be cremated on Apr. 29.

Top photos via Fang Dirou/Facebook & @strongestasian/Instagram