S'pore police confirm arrest of driver, 28, who allegedly hit-&-run girl, 12, at Neil Road in Jan. 2024

A parent of a 12-year-old girl knocked down in a hit-and-run on Jan. 4, 2024, took to social media to air their grievances, claiming that "justice" has not been served for the case.

The accident happened at the junction of Neil Road and Cantonment Road when she was crossing the road at a signalised pedestrian crossing on a green man.

The parents claimed that their lawyers were not able to proceed with legal processes, while their daughter had to go through sessions with the psychiatrists, and it has taken a toll on the family.

In response to queries, the police confirmed with Mothership that the alleged driver was arrested on the same day, and police investigations are ongoing.

What happened

The parent posted a video of the incident through the Facebook group Roads.sg.

The parent claimed that the reason the process took so long was because the alleged driver "denied having hit my daughter".

They said their lawyers were "unable to get any details/paid reports".

The parents also said that while the victim in this case was not deceased or paralysed, their daughter has been experiencing frequent nightmares, and they fear that the trauma of the accident will haunt her throughout her life.

"Please come out of your cowardice and man up to what you have done," the parent wrote to the driver.

Police statement

The police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a car and a 12-year-old female pedestrian at the junction of Neil Road and Cantonment Road. at around 6:20am.

On the same day, at 6.24am, they were alerted to another accident involving a car along CTE towards SLE.

Through follow-up investigations, the police ascertained that the car was allegedly involved in the earlier hit-and-run accident.

As the 28-year-old male driver was suspected to have been drink driving, traffic police officers who responded to the second accident sought to obtain a breath specimen from the said driver.

However, the driver refused and was arrested for failing to provide a breath specimen.

The driver was also conveyed conscious to the hospital for minor injuries. He refused to provide his blood sample while at the hospital.

Traffic police had commenced investigations into both accidents on the same day.

Investigations against the 28-year-old male driver are ongoing for the offences of dangerous driving causing hurt, failing to stop after an accident, failing to render assistance to the injured, careless driving, failing to provide a breath specimen, and failing to provide a blood specimen.

The police said they have also contacted the girl's mother to clarify the matter and update her on the status of investigations.

Top photo from Facebook/Roads.sg