Australian woman, 38, steals from Changi airport stores while transiting, gets 11 days' jail

A 38-year-old Australian woman flying from Australia to India transited in Singapore and stole items from the duty-free stores at the airport on Feb. 20, 2024.

Mishra Amritapritama managed to escape as she boarded her flight out of Singapore.

However, she was arrested after stealing again when she returned to Singapore on the way back to Australia on Apr. 7, 2024.

Stole makeup and skincare products

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mishra flew from Melbourne to Singapore for a connecting flight on Feb. 20, 2024.

She arrived at 9:24 pm and was scheduled to fly to India at 5:10 am the next morning.

Upon arrival, she headed to the departure transfer hall of Terminal 1 at the airport.

At around 10:17 pm, she entered the Louis Vuitton store and took a liking to a belt worth S$875 displayed on the rack.

She then concealed the belt around her waist, covering it with a T-shirt, before sneaking away.

Around midnight on Feb. 21, she visited the Shilla Duty Free Shop.

After browsing, she decided to steal a bottle of Clinique brand lotion and Chanel's cleansing oil.

She hid the lotion in her bag and the cleansing oil in her hand, then left the store.

She subsequently boarded a plane to India with the stolen belt and cosmetics.

Shop clerks informed police

Store employees at Louis Vuitton and The Shilla Duty Free noticed her suspicious behaviour on Feb. 20 and 21.

After reviewing surveillance footage, they discovered the theft.

Although an employee alerted security, the defendant had already left. The employees from both stores reported the incidents to the police.

After identifying the offender, the police issued a Police Gazette to pursue her.

Stole again

On Apr. 7, when Mishra flew from India to Singapore for transit, she once again stole from the Shilla Duty Free Shop in the departure transit hall of Terminal 2.

She took two boxes of YSL eye boxes and two cans of hair boxes valued at S$332.

Additionally, she stole two boxes of skin care products worth a total of S$122.20 from the store Guardian. In total, she stole merchandise worth S$1,501.20 during these four incidents.

At 4:50 am that day, she was arrested while preparing to transit from Singapore to Melbourne.

She has not made any compensation thus far.

Expressed remorse

Mishra pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, with another two charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

Mishra cried bitterly and expressed deep remorse while speaking in court via video call, Shin Min reported.

She explained that her son was still in Australia and had fallen ill, and she wanted to return to take care of him.

The judge acknowledged her remorse but also noted her repeated criminal behaviour. Considering her early plea of guilt, the judge sentenced her to 11 days in jail.

Top photo from Singapore Changi Airport