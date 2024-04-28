Back

Python stranded on Teck Whye road tried to attack passing vehicles, rescued by ACRES

It apparently chose the wrong spot to "chill" after its meal.

Ruth Chai | April 28, 2024, 05:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A large reticulated python was spotted on the road in Teck Whye on Apr. 27 night.

A Mothership reader said he spotted the python between Blocks 116 and 117 Teck Whye Lane.

Photo via Mothership reader

Photos showed a large, grey python with black and yellow markings in the middle of the road. It looked to be around two to three metres long.

A man told Shin Min Daily News that he saw it trying to attack passing cars.

Image via Shin Min Daily News reader

He said he was also afraid of the cars running it over and decided to help direct traffic before the authorities and rescuers arrived.

Snake just had a meal and chose the wrong spot to chill

In response to Mothership's queries, Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan, co-chief executive officer of Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (ACRES), said they had received a call from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) about the python.

"The python was in distress and in danger of being run over by vehicles," he said, adding that ACRES subsequently dispatched a team to rescue the snake.

"The python likely was finding a safe spot to hide after consuming its prey when it likely found itself stranded on a road," he said.

Kalai said that the python's movements were sluggish because it had just eaten, which caused it to feel more vulnerable and, hence, more defensive.

"This will explain the snake’s defensive behaviour against passing vehicles," Kalai added.

He added that the snake was safely rescued, and checks for injuries were conducted. It will soon be released back into a suitable habitat.

Most snakes are shy animals: ACRES

Snakes, in general, are shy animals that will rather flee than fight, Kalai said, adding that in most cases, bite incidents involving people occur when people provoke or try to harm or capture the snake themselves.

"If you let the snake be, it will go about its own business," he said.

Pythons are fairly common in tropical environments and urban landscapes.

Snakes are also often spotted after heavy rainstorms.

Kalai thanked everyone for their help:

"Our gratitude goes out to the police officer from Choa Chu Kang NPC for doing a fantastic job at controlling traffic and ensuring the snake and publics safety."

If one stumbled upon wildlife in distress, one could call the ACRES hotline at 97837782 for assistance.

Top photo via Mothership reader & Shin Min Daily News reader

S'pore police confirm arrest of driver, 28, who allegedly hit-&-run girl, 12, at Neil Road in Jan. 2024

The driver allegedly met with another accident minutes later and refused to provide breath and blood specimens.

April 28, 2024, 04:38 PM

S'porean man, 31, wins 2nd place in international parkour competition

Congratulations.

April 28, 2024, 03:44 PM

Woman, 75, lost over S$270,000 in savings within 2 months after falling victim to love scam

She met the man on Facebook.

April 28, 2024, 03:09 PM

S'porean chef & Fleurette owner, Tariq Helou, 29, passes away suddenly

The cause of his death is unknown.

April 28, 2024, 01:11 PM

Audrey Fang bought investment-linked insurance from suspected killer, Mitchell Ong, in 2015

One policy reportedly cost S$3,000 while another cost S$50,000.

April 28, 2024, 12:51 PM

Jurong East community garden plot catches fire & burns down

Thick, black smoke could be seen billowing from the burning garden plot.

April 28, 2024, 12:16 PM

Car crashes into Geylang coffeeshop pillar, 4 sent to hospital

It appeared to be trying to avoid another car.

April 28, 2024, 11:24 AM

Girl, 15, allegedly lived in MacPherson wet market stall for almost a year. Single dad, 63, assisting with police investigation.

Authorities are looking into alternative care arrangements for the girl while investigations are ongoing.

April 27, 2024, 11:08 PM

3% to 16% increase in annual pay package for early intervention educators in S'pore over next 3 years

"As a society, we want to support families, including families with children with developmental needs," Masagos said.

April 27, 2024, 10:44 PM

S'pore Airlines ordered to pay S$3,580 to couple in business class whose seats couldn’t recline automatically

The automatic recline function on the Guptas' seats was faulty on their flight from Hyderabad to Singapore, but the manual recline function was working.

April 27, 2024, 06:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.