Python stranded on Teck Whye road tried to attack passing vehicles, rescued by ACRES

A large reticulated python was spotted on the road in Teck Whye on Apr. 27 night.

A Mothership reader said he spotted the python between Blocks 116 and 117 Teck Whye Lane.

Photos showed a large, grey python with black and yellow markings in the middle of the road. It looked to be around two to three metres long.

A man told Shin Min Daily News that he saw it trying to attack passing cars.

He said he was also afraid of the cars running it over and decided to help direct traffic before the authorities and rescuers arrived.

Snake just had a meal and chose the wrong spot to chill

In response to Mothership's queries, Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan, co-chief executive officer of Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (ACRES), said they had received a call from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) about the python.

"The python was in distress and in danger of being run over by vehicles," he said, adding that ACRES subsequently dispatched a team to rescue the snake.

"The python likely was finding a safe spot to hide after consuming its prey when it likely found itself stranded on a road," he said.

Kalai said that the python's movements were sluggish because it had just eaten, which caused it to feel more vulnerable and, hence, more defensive.

"This will explain the snake’s defensive behaviour against passing vehicles," Kalai added.

He added that the snake was safely rescued, and checks for injuries were conducted. It will soon be released back into a suitable habitat.

Most snakes are shy animals: ACRES

Snakes, in general, are shy animals that will rather flee than fight, Kalai said, adding that in most cases, bite incidents involving people occur when people provoke or try to harm or capture the snake themselves.

"If you let the snake be, it will go about its own business," he said.

Pythons are fairly common in tropical environments and urban landscapes.

Snakes are also often spotted after heavy rainstorms.

Kalai thanked everyone for their help:

"Our gratitude goes out to the police officer from Choa Chu Kang NPC for doing a fantastic job at controlling traffic and ensuring the snake and publics safety."

If one stumbled upon wildlife in distress, one could call the ACRES hotline at 97837782 for assistance.

Top photo via Mothership reader & Shin Min Daily News reader