Jurong East community garden plot catches fire & burns down

A fire broke out at a community garden in Jurong East at 3:10pm, on Apr. 27.

Footage sent to Mothership showed thick, black smoke billowing from a burning garden plot.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they had been alerted to a fire at 3:10pm.

The fire affected an area of around 300 square metres.

One person at the scene appeared to have difficulty breathing but refused to be taken to hospital.

The SCDF is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Lot burnt down completely

An assistant manager from the company that manages the community garden told 8world that a staff member discovered that a garden plot was on fire and immediately called the SCDF.

When Huang rushed to the scene, the fire had already been put out.

The plot has burnt down completely, save for some plants on a shelf, he said.

