Back

Transgender beauty queens, 21, show up for Thai military draft, go viral for stunning visuals

Turning heads.

Amber Tay | April 27, 2024, 05:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two Thai transgender beauty queens had people talking on social media after they were spotted at the Kaset Wisai district’s military conscription centre in early April.

Parida Kerayuphan and Kantong Passarapon, both 21, were selected to enlist for military service in the country’s annual recruitment lottery.

They refused but had to appear on registration day to apply for an exemption, the South China Morning Post reported.

Thai transgender beauty queens showed up at conscription lottery site

Kerayuphan, a student and campus ambassador at Sripatum University in Bangkok, has over 128,000 followers on Instagram for her stunning visuals.

Similarly, Passarapon has reportedly taken part in numerous beauty pageants and won champion titles. She is coined the "Thai Bay Angel" by fans.

Kerayuphan and Passarapon took to social media to share photos of themselves with their exempted reports.

Kerayuphan's post on Facebook has garnered over 21,000 reactions and over 7,000 shares since Apr. 4, 2024.

Photo via @rockprd_/Instagram

Similarly, Passarapon's post on Facebook has garnered over 24,000 reactions and over 8,000 shares since Apr. 3, 2024.

Photo via @kantong_4289/Instagram

Army recruitment lottery

Thailand's 2024 military draft took place from Apr. 1 to Apr. 12.

According to the Thai ministry of defence, 40,000 out of 85,000 soldiers required would have to be recruited via a lottery.

Transgender women in Thailand also need to report to the conscription unit. However, they can apply to be exempted from military service if they have medical certificates proving their new gender.

Thai men are usually handed information of their conscription at the age of 17 and are expected to report to their local military registrar to be conscripted as soon as they turn 21.

If the number of men registered is higher than the slots available, they are chosen by drawing lots.

Drawing a red card means mandatory conscription for up to two years, while a black card means they are exempted.

Those who do not show up on registration day may face up to three years in prison.

Related article

Top image via @rockprd_ and @kantong_4289/Instagram

Passersby stop distraught Jurong sales promoter from self-harm after losing S$2,000 to pickpocket

Not just bystanders.

April 27, 2024, 05:17 PM

Bank of Singapore fires up to 40 employees for misusing medical benefits to claim bird's nest, skincare & dental products

The investigation began in 2023 and the disciplinary hearings lasted a few months, according to staff members.

April 27, 2024, 04:25 PM

'Physical: 100' Season 2 winner Amotti shares prize money with runner-up Hong Beom Seok

Swoon.

April 27, 2024, 01:38 PM

S$1 to 116.02 yen: S'pore dollar hits new high against Japanese yen

The yen hit a 34-year low on Apr. 26.

April 27, 2024, 12:36 PM

S’porean adult, 25, tries to escape sad & boring life with spicy new K-drama. You can, too.

Just let me feel something.

April 27, 2024, 10:00 AM

Son Heung Min was on top of the world. Somehow he managed to climb even higher.

Captain of both club and country, how does Son Heung Min feel about the pressure to perform?

April 27, 2024, 09:56 AM

Girl, 16, among 67 people arrested for suspected drug offences in CNB operation

The island-wide operation covered areas including Aljunied, Beach Road, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah and Corporation Drive.

April 26, 2024, 11:48 PM

MFA director-general admits to lying to hide he tried to use diplomatic bags to send luxury watches for female friend

His lawyer said he tendered his resignation but could only be processed after the court case is over.

April 26, 2024, 10:24 PM

Elderly woman, 65, on walking aid injured after accident with taxi at zebra crossing in Tiong Bahru

The 73-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

April 26, 2024, 08:07 PM

ByteDance would rather shut down TikTok in US than sell it: Report

Ultimatum upon ultimatum.

April 26, 2024, 07:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.