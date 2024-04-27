Transgender beauty queens, 21, show up for Thai military draft, go viral for stunning visuals

Two Thai transgender beauty queens had people talking on social media after they were spotted at the Kaset Wisai district’s military conscription centre in early April.

Parida Kerayuphan and Kantong Passarapon, both 21, were selected to enlist for military service in the country’s annual recruitment lottery.

They refused but had to appear on registration day to apply for an exemption, the South China Morning Post reported.

Thai transgender beauty queens showed up at conscription lottery site

Kerayuphan, a student and campus ambassador at Sripatum University in Bangkok, has over 128,000 followers on Instagram for her stunning visuals.

Similarly, Passarapon has reportedly taken part in numerous beauty pageants and won champion titles. She is coined the "Thai Bay Angel" by fans.

Kerayuphan and Passarapon took to social media to share photos of themselves with their exempted reports.

Kerayuphan's post on Facebook has garnered over 21,000 reactions and over 7,000 shares since Apr. 4, 2024.

Similarly, Passarapon's post on Facebook has garnered over 24,000 reactions and over 8,000 shares since Apr. 3, 2024.

Army recruitment lottery

Thailand's 2024 military draft took place from Apr. 1 to Apr. 12.

According to the Thai ministry of defence, 40,000 out of 85,000 soldiers required would have to be recruited via a lottery.

Transgender women in Thailand also need to report to the conscription unit. However, they can apply to be exempted from military service if they have medical certificates proving their new gender.

Thai men are usually handed information of their conscription at the age of 17 and are expected to report to their local military registrar to be conscripted as soon as they turn 21.

If the number of men registered is higher than the slots available, they are chosen by drawing lots.

Drawing a red card means mandatory conscription for up to two years, while a black card means they are exempted.

Those who do not show up on registration day may face up to three years in prison.

Top image via @rockprd_ and @kantong_4289/Instagram