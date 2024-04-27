Back

'Physical: 100' Season 2 winner Amotti shares prize money with runner-up Hong Beom Seok

Amber Tay | April 27, 2024, 01:38 PM

Amotti shows exactly why he has fans swooning over him in a new YouTube video, where he revealed he shared some of the prize money with "Physical: 100" season two's runner-up Hong Beom Seok.

The last episode of the South Korean Netflix series, aired on Apr. 2, had CrossFit athlete Amotti clinching the prize of 300 million won (S$296,000) after defeating season one alumni Hong Beom Seok in a pole pushing challenge.

Amotti, whose real name is Kim Jae Hong, took to YouTube on Apr. 24 to answer burning questions fans had about the show, himself, and what he did with the prize money.

What did he do with the prize money?

As a gesture of gratitude, Amotti shared a bit of the prize money to Hong after winning.

Photo of Amotti and Hong Beom Seok. Photo from
@hongbeomseok_/Instagram.

He also bought exercise equipment and home appliances for fellow contestant Jung Ji Hyun when the latter opened his gym.

Needless to say, presents were also bought for his parents, girlfriend and bodybuilding teacher.

Amotti said he saved the rest of the prize money as he plans to settle down in Seoul.

Team Avengers appears to maintain close ties after the competition. Photo from @amottivation/Instagram.

Shed tears during the finale

Hong revealed in a prior video that Amotti cried after learning Hong suffered an injury in the finals.

In his YouTube video, Amotti explained that Hong had been preparing for the finale of another show while filming "Physical: 100" season 2.

Similarly, Amotti had an upcoming bodybuilding competition.

To ensure everyone's safety, they promised each other not to overexert or injure themselves during the game.

Unfortunately, Hong suffered a knee injury during the finals, where his ligament was torn due to overexertion.

As a fellow athlete, Amotti said he could relate to Hong's pain and frustration over his injury, which led to the former crying.

Other questions answered

"I hear this question too many times," Amotti said with a resigned sigh when it comes to the question about his name.

Turns out, it's because his social media ID used to be @Armour_Hong.

One of his friends added "tti" behind the name as it's a cuter pronunciation compared to "ssi", which is done in South Korea as a show of respect to the other person.

When he started his YouTube channel, Amotti decided to continue using the nickname.

To prepare for "Physical: 100", Amotti did CrossFit workouts in the morning and afternoon, as well as bodybuilding in the evening.

He said he enjoyed sports as a child, though he wasn't an "elite athlete".

He chose CrossFit among other sports as he felt that he lacked the agility or strength found in professional athletes, but he's "good at working hard, being patient, and enduring pain".

Amotti, who has been doing CrossFit for over ten years, said he enjoyed the out-of-breath feeling he gets after doing the workouts.

He doesn't intend to open his own gym for the time being, saying it would be hard to earn a high income from running his own CrossFit gym due to the limited number of people that can attend per class.

However, he hasn't completely ruled out the idea.

Watch the full clip here:

Top image via 아모띠 amotti/YouTube and @amottivation/Instagram

