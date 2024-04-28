Back

Car crashes into Geylang coffeeshop pillar, 4 sent to hospital

It appeared to be trying to avoid another car.

Khine Zin Htet | April 28, 2024, 11:24 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A car crashed into a pillar of a coffee shop on Lorong 3 Geylang on Apr. 26, 2024.

Dashcam footage of the incident was later uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

In the video, a Honda Crossroad can be seen abruptly swerving right and crashing into a pillar.

The driver appeared to have swerved away after another vehicle, a Hyundai Ioniq, attempted to change lanes suddenly.

Gif via Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

The Hyundai driver can also be seen stopping momentarily as the crash happened.

However, the caption on the Facebook post said that the Hyundai driver drove away soon after.

A photo of the aftermath of the crash shows the car's bumper with some damages and its airbag activated.

Image via Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

4 taken to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car along Geylang Road on Apr. 26, 2024 at about 10:25pm.

They said the car was believed to have self-skidded.

The male car driver, 32, and his three passengers, aged between 28 and 33, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

S'porean man, 31, wins 2nd place in international parkour competition

Congratulations.

April 28, 2024, 03:44 PM

Woman, 75, lost over S$270,000 in savings within 2 months after falling victim to love scam

She met the man on Facebook.

April 28, 2024, 03:09 PM

S'porean chef & Fleurette owner, Tariq Helou, 29, passes away suddenly

The cause of his death is unknown.

April 28, 2024, 01:11 PM

Audrey Fang bought investment-linked insurance from suspected killer, Mitchell Ong, in 2015

One policy reportedly cost S$3,000 while another cost S$50,000.

April 28, 2024, 12:51 PM

Jurong East community garden plot catches fire & burns down

Thick, black smoke could be seen billowing from the burning garden plot.

April 28, 2024, 12:16 PM

Girl, 15, allegedly lived in MacPherson wet market stall for almost a year. Single dad, 63, assisting with police investigation.

Authorities are looking into alternative care arrangements for the girl while investigations are ongoing.

April 27, 2024, 11:08 PM

3% to 16% increase in annual pay package for early intervention educators in S'pore over next 3 years

"As a society, we want to support families, including families with children with developmental needs," Masagos said.

April 27, 2024, 10:44 PM

S'pore Airlines ordered to pay S$3,580 to couple in business class whose seats couldn’t recline automatically

The automatic recline function on the Guptas' seats was faulty on their flight from Hyderabad to Singapore, but the manual recline function was working.

April 27, 2024, 06:24 PM

Transgender beauty queens, 21, show up for Thai military draft, go viral for stunning visuals

Turning heads.

April 27, 2024, 05:25 PM

Passersby stop distraught Jurong sales promoter from self-harm after losing S$2,000 to pickpocket

Not just bystanders.

April 27, 2024, 05:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.