Car crashes into Geylang coffeeshop pillar, 4 sent to hospital

A car crashed into a pillar of a coffee shop on Lorong 3 Geylang on Apr. 26, 2024.

Dashcam footage of the incident was later uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

In the video, a Honda Crossroad can be seen abruptly swerving right and crashing into a pillar.

The driver appeared to have swerved away after another vehicle, a Hyundai Ioniq, attempted to change lanes suddenly.

The Hyundai driver can also be seen stopping momentarily as the crash happened.

However, the caption on the Facebook post said that the Hyundai driver drove away soon after.

A photo of the aftermath of the crash shows the car's bumper with some damages and its airbag activated.

4 taken to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car along Geylang Road on Apr. 26, 2024 at about 10:25pm.

They said the car was believed to have self-skidded.

The male car driver, 32, and his three passengers, aged between 28 and 33, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

