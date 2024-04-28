S'porean man, 30, wins 2nd place in international parkour competition

A Singaporean clinched second place at the 2024 International Parkour Master Tournament in Zhejiang, China.

Koh Chen Pin, 30, also known as CP and Denester, achieved a time of 29.77 seconds and posted his routine on TikTok.

According to Chinese media China Daily, the competition was held over the weekend of Apr. 21 and featured two sub-competitions for children and the public.

Competitors from countries such as Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Germany, South Korea, and Japan arrived in Ningbo, Zhejiang for the competition.

The competition is one of the largest parkour competitions in China and has reportedly attracted nearly 80,000 spectators this year.

One of the grandest #parkour events in China ignited public excitement in Ningbo, Zhejiang on Sunday as the 2024 Belt and Road International Parkour Master Tournament attracted 80,000 audiences at the city's Tianyi Square to cheer for the traceurs from home and abroad. pic.twitter.com/llCI4ga0I9 — Sports China (@PDChinaSports) April 23, 2024

Koh was beaten by Li Jin Tao, who achieved a time of 27.67 seconds.

Koh also won second in another contest called the "Kong Position", held on the same day.

Hard road to get here

Previously, Koh shared with Mothership that he had competed in China's version of "Ninja Warrior" in 2015.

He currently has 16 years of parkour experience under his belt.

However, his journey was not without setbacks, as he once fell two storeys when he failed a jump.

Top photo via deeenster/Tiktok & Instagram