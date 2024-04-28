Back

S'porean man, 30, wins 2nd place in international parkour competition

Congratulations.

Ruth Chai | April 28, 2024, 03:44 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Singaporean clinched second place at the 2024 International Parkour Master Tournament in Zhejiang, China.

Koh Chen Pin, 30, also known as CP and Denester, achieved a time of 29.77 seconds and posted his routine on TikTok.

@deeenester Singaporean got 2nd place 🥈 in an International Parkour Competition! 29.77s 🔥 #sgfyp #sgtrending #foryousg #fypsg #speedrun #sgtiktok ♬ Legends Are Made - Sam Tinnesz

According to Chinese media China Daily, the competition was held over the weekend of Apr. 21 and featured two sub-competitions for children and the public.

Competitors from countries such as Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Germany, South Korea, and Japan arrived in Ningbo, Zhejiang for the competition.

The competition is one of the largest parkour competitions in China and has reportedly attracted nearly 80,000 spectators this year.

Koh was beaten by Li Jin Tao, who achieved a time of 27.67 seconds.

Koh also won second in another contest called the "Kong Position", held on the same day.

Image via Denester

Hard road to get here

Previously, Koh shared with Mothership that he had competed in China's version of "Ninja Warrior" in 2015.

He currently has 16 years of parkour experience under his belt.

However, his journey was not without setbacks, as he once fell two storeys when he failed a jump.

Top photo via deeenster/Tiktok & Instagram

Runaway girl, 17 & boyfriend, 16, try to extort S$1,500 from sex worker, 43, to elope overseas

They failed.

April 29, 2024, 01:24 PM

DPM Wong brought his guitar to US & busked with 'cowboy' uni roommate

Wong noted how his roommate "came in the first day, big, tall, lanky guy, cowboy hat, cowboy boots".

April 28, 2024, 09:31 PM

Japanese upskirter, 59, pleads for S'pore judge to shave time off sentence, says he shaves head to curb desires

He was sentenced to six months in jail.

April 28, 2024, 08:33 PM

13 women & 1 man arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities

The police raided hotels and residential units in the vicinity of Bras Basah Road, Havelock Road, Shanghai Road and Orchard Road.

April 28, 2024, 07:44 PM

Philippines suspends in-person public school classes for 2 days due to extreme heat

The heatwave hitting Southeast Asia exacerbates.

April 28, 2024, 07:22 PM

Woman, 35, hospitalised after hit-&-run on TPE, appealing for witnesses

She sustained multiple injuries and her ability to walk has also been affected.

April 28, 2024, 06:55 PM

Australian woman, 38, steals from Changi airport stores while transiting, gets 11 days' jail

She escaped after the first transit, but was arrested when she took the same route back to Australia and had to transit again.

April 28, 2024, 06:20 PM

Python stranded on Teck Whye road tried to attack passing vehicles, rescued by ACRES

It apparently chose the wrong spot to "chill" after its meal.

April 28, 2024, 05:26 PM

S'pore police confirm arrest of driver, 28, who allegedly hit-&-run girl, 12, at Neil Road in Jan. 2024

The driver allegedly met with another accident minutes later and refused to provide breath and blood specimens.

April 28, 2024, 04:38 PM

Woman, 75, lost over S$270,000 in savings within 2 months after falling victim to love scam

She met the man on Facebook.

April 28, 2024, 03:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.