Woman, 35, hospitalised after hit-&-run on TPE, appealing for witnesses

She sustained multiple injuries and her ability to walk has also been affected.

Seri Mazliana | April 28, 2024, 06:55 PM

A woman in Singapore has been hospitalised following a hit-and-run on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) near IKEA Tampines and is appealing for witnesses.

Katherine Goh, 35, was riding along TPE on Mar. 26, 2024, when her motorcycle was allegedly hit from behind at around 2pm.

She suffered multiple injuries, was left with scars and couldn't walk properly after the accident.

Her brother, Janus Goh, took to a Facebook post on Apr. 25, detailing the accident and calling on any witnesses to come forward.

The accident

On Mar. 24, Katherine, a sports coach, was riding her motorcycle along TPE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) when she was hit from behind by a vehicle.

She sustained multiple injuries, and her ability to walk has also been affected after the accident.

Katherine also suffered scars on most parts of her body.

The photos under the Facebook post show her hands, arms and legs heavily bandaged.

Photo by Janus Goh via Facebook.

Photo by Janus Goh via Facebook.
In an earlier Facebook post by Katherine on Apr. 8, she shared photos of the damaged front part of her motorcycle and called for witnesses or footage of the accident.

The motorcycle headlight and licence plate had completely dislodged.

Investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said police were alerted to the accident on Mar. 26 at 1:55pm.

A 35-year-old female motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Janus appealed for people with information to come forward.

"But the most useful support would be pedestrian or vehicular witnesses (especially if there are security camera recordings)," he wrote.

