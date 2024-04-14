Back

13 women & 1 man arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities

The police raided hotels and residential units in the vicinity of Bras Basah Road, Havelock Road, Shanghai Road and Orchard Road.

Ruth Chai | April 28, 2024, 07:44 PM

A total of 14 people — 13 women and one man, aged between 22 and 59 — were arrested by the police for their involvement in vice-related activities, according to a police press release on Apr. 28.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Central Police Division conducted raids at hotels and residential units in the vicinity of Bras Basah Road, Havelock Road, Shanghai Road and Orchard Road between Apr. 24 and 25.

The police seized cash amounting to close to S$40,000, mobile phones and other vice-related paraphernalia.

In addition, a 59-year-old man will be charged in court on Apr. 29 for allegedly facilitating an online vice syndicate.

Investigations against the 13 women and the vice syndicate are ongoing.

Any person who knowingly solicits, receives, or agrees to receive any gratification as an inducement or reward for providing any service and who, by providing that service, does or will aid the prostitution of another person shall be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to S$100,000.

A person in or outside Singapore who, in the course of business, uses a remote communication service with a Singapore link that offers or facilitates the provision by a woman or girl to another person of sexual services in Singapore in return for payment or reward, shall be jailed for up to five years and fined up to S$100,000.

Top photo via SPF

