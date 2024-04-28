Philippines suspends in-person public school classes for 2 days due to extreme heat

The Philippines Department of Education (DepEd) instructed all public schools in their country to suspend in-person classes Apr. 29 and 30 due to the extreme heat.

In an advisory shared on Facebook on Apr. 28, DepEd said that public schools are to implement asynchronous or distance-based learning on these dates.

Both teaching and non-teaching staff also do not need to report to work.

No in-person classes due to dangerous heat and upcoming protest

According to Philippines media outlet GMA Integrated News, the authority announced the suspension due to the latest weather report by state weather bureau PAGASA stating that 30 areas in the Philippines are expected to experience a dangerous heat index ranging from 42°C to 51°C on Apr. 29.

The planned nationwide protests from Apr. 29 to May 1 regarding the consolidation of jeepney franchises are also the cause of the class suspension.

The DepEd wrote in its advisory that other activities or school-level programs are supposed to be carried out during Apr. 29 and 30 may proceed as scheduled as long as safety measures are in place.

Private schools have not been mandated to follow the advisory but shall have the option to do so.

Extreme heat could last until end-May

The scorching conditions in the Philippines are expected to last until end-May, reported The Manila Times.

According to PAGASA's effect-based classification, a heat index between 42°C to 51°C would mean serious health implications such as heat cramps, exhaustion and heat stroke.

Energy authorities also said that the extreme heat would increase electricity use to cool homes, putting a strain on power plants.

The public has been advised to save electricity as much as possible to avoid such issues.

