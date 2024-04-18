Body of missing S'porean woman, 39, in Spain found with 30 stab wounds: Spanish media

The body of a Singaporean woman, who went missing while on holiday in Spain, has been found.

According to Spanish media Olive Press, the body of Audrey Fang, 39, was found some 150km away from where she was last seen alive, in a lorry park at Abanilla in the Murcia region.

She was allegedly stabbed over 30 times and her body was not identified at the time it was discovered, it was reported.

The body was reportedly found the following day after she apparently went missing on April 9, but was apparently not identified until Apr. 17.

The suspect is said to be a Singaporean man, and he is currently in Spanish police custody.

Fang had been on a solo trip in Xàbia, Valencia, and was staying at a luxury hotel.

Her accommodation reservation was from April 4 to 10.

The suspect was detained by the Guardia Civil (a Spanish law enforcement agency) in Alicante province on April 17 and transferred to Murcia.

What allegedly happened

Fang was said to have been making her way to breakfast at a restaurant next to the RM-422 Fortuna-Pinoso road before her death.

She had apparently told some acquaintances that she was going to meet a person she knew in Spain, but they were not aware of who it was.

Her family last spoke to her on April 10, Singapore time.

She was last spotted walking out of the hotel at around 8:45pm that Tuesday with her personal belongings still in her room.

She was supposed to fly back to Singapore from Barcelona, but did not make the journey.

Her family filed a police report and also made contact with Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs when Fang failed to board the plane and did not arrive on April 12 as scheduled.

