S'porean woman, 39, goes missing while on holiday in Spain

A Singaporean woman has gone missing while on holiday in Spain.

According to Spanish media Xàbia.com, Audrey Fang, 39, had been on a solo trip in Xàbia, Valencia.

She was staying at a hotel where she had made a reservation from Apr. 4 to 10.

However, after leaving the hotel on Apr. 9, she did not arrive back at the hotel for the last day of her stay.

Her personal belongings were also left behind in the hotel room, the media reported.

Fang's brother, Benjamin Fang, told The New Paper (TNP) that his sister had been travelling alone, but they believe she was going to meet a friend.

They felt something was amiss when Fang proved unreachable since Apr. 10.

When she failed to board her flight back and did not arrive in Singapore as scheduled on Apr. 12, the family made a police report.

They have also contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We would like to appeal to members of the public who are in Spain or anyone who has seen her for information," Benjamin said.

Mothership has contacted MFA for comment.

