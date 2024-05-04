4 people taken to hospital after 6-vehicle accident along TPE

Four people were taken to the hospital after a road traffic accident involving five cars and one motorcycle on May 18, 2024, along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident along TPE towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) at around 1:40pm on May 18.

A 29-year-old male rider, his 28-year-old male pillion rider and two male car drivers aged 31 and 40 were conveyed conscious to the hospital, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership the four were conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Aftermath

Footage of the accident's aftermath was later posted on Facebook group Roads.sg.

The video shows five cars on the rightmost lane of the road, three of which appeared to have been rear-ended.

An ambulance was also on-site, with personnel attending to those involved.

