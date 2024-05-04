Back

4 people taken to hospital after 6-vehicle accident along TPE

Police investigations are ongoing.

Khine Zin Htet | May 19, 2024, 12:44 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Four people were taken to the hospital after a road traffic accident involving five cars and one motorcycle on May 18, 2024, along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident along TPE towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) at around 1:40pm on May 18.

A 29-year-old male rider, his 28-year-old male pillion rider and two male car drivers aged 31 and 40 were conveyed conscious to the hospital, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership the four were conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Aftermath

Footage of the accident's aftermath was later posted on Facebook group Roads.sg.

Gif via Roads.sg/Facebook

The video shows five cars on the rightmost lane of the road, three of which appeared to have been rear-ended.

Gif via Roads.sg/Facebook

An ambulance was also on-site, with personnel attending to those involved.

Top photos from Roads.sg/Facebook

Seoul transit card with unlimited access to public transport available to tourists from Jul. 1

Price ranges from S$5 to S$15.

May 19, 2024, 12:09 PM

Non-gamer Gen Z plays OG video game MapleStory for the 1st time

Goodbye, sleep.

May 19, 2024, 12:00 PM

Enhanced security measures at S'pore checkpoints introduced after Ulu Tiram police station attack

Travellers are reminded to expect delays at the checkpoints due to the enhanced security measures.

May 19, 2024, 11:18 AM

No S'porean detained, suspect does not have ties to JI: Inspector-General of M'sia Police

All of those who were detained are Malaysian citizens.

May 18, 2024, 10:13 PM

Korean DJ who dresses like monk for performances spinning in S'pore on Jun. 19

His first performance here.

May 18, 2024, 10:08 PM

Korean actor Byeon Wooseok of 'Lovely Runner' in S'pore on Jun. 30 for fan meeting

This is not a drill.

May 18, 2024, 09:59 PM

S'porean actor Glenn Yong to star in 1st horror film despite being ‘really afraid’ of genre

He will act alongside Thai, Malaysian and Hong Kong actors.

May 18, 2024, 07:28 PM

M'sian man dies after motorcycle crashes into pig carcasses in Negeri Sembilan

He died from severe head injuries.

May 18, 2024, 07:11 PM

M'sia to introduce grading system on sugary drinks as government wages war against sugar

The move comes following a rise in obesity in Malaysia.

May 18, 2024, 05:50 PM

Titus Low's dessert cafe Only Creamery to close on May 28, 2024

Only memories.

May 18, 2024, 04:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.