Woman & child almost hit by car while crossing busy Taman Jurong road

UPDATE on May 19 at 4:29pm: A previous version of this article stated that the pair were jaywalking. The article has been amended.

A clip of a car narrowly missing a pedestrian and child at Taman Jurong on May 17 has gone viral on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante.

The video showed the dashcam vehicle driving down a two-lane road.

The left side of the road was congested, and a double-decker bus was seen up ahead.

As the vehicle neared the bus, a woman and a child in a school uniform darted out from behind the bus.

Thankfully, the vehicle was able to come a sudden halt to avoid hitting the duo, who did not seem to notice the car approaching until it was inches away.

Called out woman

Many were quick to call out the woman, who was presumably the parent or guardian of the child.

Others added that the woman's apparent exhibition of poor road safety might lead to similar bad habits in the child.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante