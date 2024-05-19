Japanese man, 59, arrested after hitting wife, 62, on head with banana peel

A 59-year-old man was arrested in Japan for assaulting his wife, 62, with a banana peel in Fukuoka, Japan.

Police officers received a call for help from the man's wife at around 8:30pm on May 17, reported Yahoo News Japan and Asahi Shimbun.

The wife told police that her husband had hit her over the head with a banana peel.

She added that he had a history of alcoholism, and would frequently verbally abuse her.

Angered by neighbour

When police arrived at the scene, they questioned the husband, who admitted to his wrongdoing.

According to the police, the couple's neighbour had parked his car on their property.

This infuriated him, and he wanted to confront his neighbour.

However, the man's wife tried to stop him.

He admitted to the police that he was angry that his wife had talked back to him.

He also purportedly tried to argue with the police, saying that since the matter was between husband and wife, it should not be considered as assault or violence, Asahi Shimbun reported.

However, police reportedly replied that hitting someone with an object, regardless of what the object is, is assault.

