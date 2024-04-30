Back

Hello Kitty run at Sentosa on Jun. 22 & 23, 2024, S$48 for kids, S$78 for adults

Merch included.

Belmont Lay | April 30, 2024, 02:38 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Hello Kitty 50th Run Fest 2024 will be held at Palawan Green, Sentosa, over two days on Jun. 22 and 23.

This non-competitive recreational run is to be a celebration of Hello Kitty.

The thematic 900m and 4km run routes are touted as an adventure with photo opportunities, with themed arches and pop-ups set up along the scenic run route, as well as installations at Sentosa Sensoryscape leading up to the run venue.

The friends of Hello Kitty include Bad Badtz-Maru, Cinnamoroll, My Melody, and Kuromi.

Two runs: For kids and for adults

There will be two runs on each day.

Kids 900m Dash

The Kids 900m Dash at 7:30am will be for children aged three to six years old, who must be accompanied by one adult.

Accompanying adults will not receive run entitlements.

Those aged seven to 13 years old will fall under the independent runners category in this race and each runner will not be supervised by an accompanying adult.

Run marshalls will be stationed along the run route to ensure safety of the kids.

Adults 4km Fun Run

The Adults 4km Fun Run at 8am will be for those aged 14 years old and older.

Attire for the run

Runners can show up in the official run tees or favourite Hello Kitty-themed outfits.

All participants are encouraged to show up at least 30 minutes before their flag-off time to have sufficient time for baggage check-in.

Participants can leave their belongings at the baggage check-in counter provided.

Runners are advised to carry the minimum essentials to the run.

No animal or other pets except service animals are allowed on the event premises.

Registration now open

Registration for the run is now open.

Sign-up details and prices can be found here.

Those interested can refer to the frequently asked questions document here.

All photos via hellokittyrunfest.com

Comedian Suhaimi Yusof, 54, suffers stroke, recovering in hospital

He was leaving the house for an event when he suffered a stroke.

April 30, 2024, 03:05 PM

Laos immigrant in US battling cancer wins S$1.77 billion Powerball lottery

Good luck.

April 30, 2024, 02:19 PM

Gong Cha S'pore selling Pearl Milk Tea for S$2 on Apr. 30, from 12pm to 5pm

It's International Bubble Tea day.

April 30, 2024, 01:57 PM

Toyota SUV goes on mad drift across ECP after engaging in overtaking antics with taxi

Don't try this at home.

April 30, 2024, 01:24 PM

Ninja Van retrenches 10% of region's tech team, S'pore team affected

A Mothership reader claimed that 21 people were laid off.

April 30, 2024, 01:00 PM

Knife-wielding man, 31, survives 15th storey fall in Jurong West after landing on shed

The makeshift zinc-roofed shed likely broke his fall.

April 30, 2024, 12:39 PM

Poodle escapes leash, ends up on CTE

The dog ran till it reached Bukit Timah Road and was exhausted.

April 30, 2024, 11:25 AM

Leadership to the 2nd power at PM Lee & Jokowi's final Leaders' Retreat

Also PM Lee saw a deer.

April 30, 2024, 10:39 AM

Children to be taught pet care with plushies at newly reopened PCF Sparkletots@Joo Chiat

Feels like the kids get to do much cooler stuff in preschool these days.

April 30, 2024, 10:20 AM

I always thought cruises were ‘lame’ & for ‘old people’ until going on one proved me wrong

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I might go for another cruise.

April 30, 2024, 10:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.