Hello Kitty run at Sentosa on Jun. 22 & 23, 2024, S$48 for kids, S$78 for adults

The Hello Kitty 50th Run Fest 2024 will be held at Palawan Green, Sentosa, over two days on Jun. 22 and 23.

This non-competitive recreational run is to be a celebration of Hello Kitty.

The thematic 900m and 4km run routes are touted as an adventure with photo opportunities, with themed arches and pop-ups set up along the scenic run route, as well as installations at Sentosa Sensoryscape leading up to the run venue.

The friends of Hello Kitty include Bad Badtz-Maru, Cinnamoroll, My Melody, and Kuromi.

Two runs: For kids and for adults

There will be two runs on each day.

Kids 900m Dash

The Kids 900m Dash at 7:30am will be for children aged three to six years old, who must be accompanied by one adult.

Accompanying adults will not receive run entitlements.

Those aged seven to 13 years old will fall under the independent runners category in this race and each runner will not be supervised by an accompanying adult.

Run marshalls will be stationed along the run route to ensure safety of the kids.

Adults 4km Fun Run

The Adults 4km Fun Run at 8am will be for those aged 14 years old and older.

Attire for the run

Runners can show up in the official run tees or favourite Hello Kitty-themed outfits.

All participants are encouraged to show up at least 30 minutes before their flag-off time to have sufficient time for baggage check-in.

Participants can leave their belongings at the baggage check-in counter provided.

Runners are advised to carry the minimum essentials to the run.

No animal or other pets except service animals are allowed on the event premises.

Registration now open

Registration for the run is now open.

Sign-up details and prices can be found here.

Those interested can refer to the frequently asked questions document here.

All photos via hellokittyrunfest.com