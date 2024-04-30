Malaysian Bar challenges Pardons Board decision to reduce Najib's jail term

The Malaysian Bar has filed a judiciary view application on Apr. 26, seeking to review Najib Razak's jail sentence reduction.

Barring reduction

On Apr. 26, the Malaysian Bar filed a judicial review to challenge the Pardons Board’s decision to reduce Najib’s prison term, according to the New Straits Times.

The decision to file a judicial review was passed at the Malaysian Bar 78th Annual General Meeting, where its president Muhammad Esri Abdul Wahad said that it had been approved by vote, 238 members to one.

The Edge further reported that the Malaysian Bar is seeking a declaration that the decision to reduce Najib’s sentence was “unconstitutional, void and unlawful”.

The application is also seeking an injunction that would restrain Najib from “submitting any efforts to obtain a pardon until the conclusion of all cases against him” and until he accepts responsibility for his actions, and expresses “repentance and remorse” for his actions.

House arrest

In January 2024, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's jail term was slashed from 12 to six years by the Malaysian Federal Territories Pardons Board, in the SRC international corruption conviction.

In addition, his initial S$59 million fine was cut to just S$14 million.

This reduction has failed to satisfy just about any of the parties involved, with his supporters hoping for a total pardon, while many of his opponents believing that the reduction was unjust.

The subject is especially sensitive as the outgoing Malaysian King, Abdullah of Pahang, was a member of the Pardons Board until he stepped down at the end of January to hand over the role.

This means that criticism of the decision has to be carefully stated at the risk of potentially insulting Malaysian royalty.

Meanwhile Najib’s legal team however has been considering applying again for a full pardon, and is also currently trying to allow Najib to serve the remainder of his term under house arrest.

Najib is alleging that he has proof that the pardon that reduced his jail time also had a royal addendum that said he should be moved from Kajang prison to his home, according to Malaysiakini.

He is currently asking Malaysian courts to compel members of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government to provide an original version of the royal addendum, saying that disregarding his request was a “direct intrusion of his basic rights”, and “amounted to direct contempt of the Agong”.

