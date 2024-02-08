Back

Najib may apply for full pardon, 'disappointed' with reduction of jail term & fine

Najib insists that he is innocent and should not spend even one day in prison.

Sulaiman Daud | February 08, 2024, 12:16 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Najib Razak, erstwhile prime minister of Malaysia and convicted criminal, is planning to apply for a full pardon.

This comes after he received a reduction of his sentence from the Malaysian pardons board for both his jail term and fine.

"Seriously thinking" about it

On Feb. 7, Najib's lawyer, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, said at a press conference that Najib is "seriously thinking" about making another application for a royal pardon.

According to Malaysiakini, Shafee claimed Najib "did not get a fair trial" for the SRC International case, for which he was sentenced to 12 years in jail and a fine of RM 210 million (about S$65 million then).

Shafee alleged that this was due to the court supposedly not allowing Najib's legal team to adjourn the hearing to prepare for appeal proceedings.

He also alleged inconsistencies in the pardons board's process.

As a result, Najib's team is thinking of applying for a full royal pardon.

If he does make another application, it will be at the discretion of the new Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor.

Najib feels he should not spend "even a single day" in prison

In response to a question about Najib's feelings towards the board's decision to reduce his sentence and fine, Shafee said Najib is "disappointed" as he maintains he is innocent and should not spend even a single day in prison.

This is in line with what Najib's family said after the news of his sentence reduction broke.

Najib's jail term was reduced from 12 to six years, and his fine was also reduced from RM210 million (S$59.3 million) to RM50 million (S$14 million). If he fails to pay the fine, he will receive an extra year in jail.

However, in an Instagram post, Najib's daughter said that the family was still disappointed that Najib was not granted full amnesty and immediately released.

Related story:

Top images via Wikimedia Images and Astro AWANI/YouTube

S'pore man, 52, steals phone & laptop from dead man, 22, gets 4 months & 4 weeks jail

It is a crime to take a dead person's belongings.

February 07, 2024, 08:14 PM

Nam Seng Wanton Noodle founder Mdm Leong passes away at 94

Her wake will be held from Feb. 7 to 8.

February 07, 2024, 07:55 PM

First look: Louis Vuitton's chocolate store at Marina Bay Sands

First one outside of France.

February 07, 2024, 07:24 PM

Hundreds of dead fish removed from Yishun recreational fishing pond but stench remains

A train commuter said that seeing the dead fish floating in the pond was a "depressing sight".

February 07, 2024, 07:15 PM

Controversial ex-governor Ahok quits Indonesia state company to campaign for presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo

Ahok, Ganjar, and President Jokowi are all members of the same political party, PDI-P.

February 07, 2024, 06:58 PM

UOB staff bow & bid farewell to Wee Cho Yaw's cortege at UOB Plaza Atrium

A mark of respect.

February 07, 2024, 06:31 PM

S'porean gang leader-turned-artist holds pottery exhibition until Feb. 11 at Gilman Barracks

His latest exhibition is inspired by his travels as a "nomad" over the past year.

February 07, 2024, 05:39 PM

Naomi Neo has to 'split herself into 2' to balance latest business venture, content creation & family

Maintaining a balance between career and family is not easy, but Naomi Neo manages.

February 07, 2024, 05:39 PM

Muslim-friendly mala hotplate restaurant opens in Bukit Panjang Plaza

Hot.

February 07, 2024, 05:19 PM

How UOB's Wee Cho Yaw nailed the biggest bank takeover of his career

What a saga.

February 07, 2024, 05:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.