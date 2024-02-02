Najib's 12-year jail term slashed in half by M'sian pardons board, fine reduced from S$59 million to S$14 million

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s jail term will officially be reduced from 12 to six years, the Malaysian Federal Territories Pardons Board confirmed today (Feb. 2), Malay Mail reported.

This means that Najib will released from prison earlier on Aug. 23, 2028.

The Pardons Board has also reduced Najib's fine from RM210 million (S$59.3 million) to RM50 million (S$14 million), Free Malaysia Today reported.

The former prime minister's early release, however, would be dependent on his payment of the fine.

Should Najib fail to pay the RM50 million (S$14 million) fine, a year will be added to Najib's jail term. This means he would be released on Aug. 23, 2029 instead.

Unclear how pardon would affect Najib's trial

Najib initially began his 12-year jail term in 2022, after exhausting his final appeal for corruption charges related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

1MDB was a state fund Najib founded in 2009 during his term as prime minister. He served as a chairperson of the 1MDB's board of advisors.

It is unclear how the pardon would affect Najib's other ongoing trial.

Najib currently faces four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion (S$648 million) from 1MDB.

Top image via Najib Razak/Facebook.