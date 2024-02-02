Back

Najib's 12-year jail term slashed in half by M'sian pardons board, fine reduced from S$59 million to S$14 million

The jail term is also dependent on whether he pays his fine.

Keyla Supharta | February 02, 2024, 04:38 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s jail term will officially be reduced from 12 to six years, the Malaysian Federal Territories Pardons Board confirmed today (Feb. 2), Malay Mail reported.

This means that Najib will released from prison earlier on Aug. 23, 2028.

The Pardons Board has also reduced Najib's fine from RM210 million (S$59.3 million) to RM50 million (S$14 million), Free Malaysia Today reported.

The former prime minister's early release, however, would be dependent on his payment of the fine.

Should Najib fail to pay the RM50 million (S$14 million) fine, a year will be added to Najib's jail term. This means he would be released on Aug. 23, 2029 instead.

Unclear how pardon would affect Najib's trial

Najib initially began his 12-year jail term in 2022, after exhausting his final appeal for corruption charges related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

1MDB was a state fund Najib founded in 2009 during his term as prime minister. He served as a chairperson of the 1MDB's board of advisors.

It is unclear how the pardon would affect Najib's other ongoing trial.

Najib currently faces four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion (S$648 million) from 1MDB.

Read more:

Top image via Najib Razak/Facebook.

S’pore woman films sambar stag galloping up close, implores public to be careful with wildlife

She estimated this particular stag to be about the size of a pony.

February 02, 2024, 04:21 PM

First look at Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience in S'pore

Yer a wizard.

February 02, 2024, 04:20 PM

S'porean man, 49, arrested in Taiwan beauty salon for allegedly paying for illegal sex services

The salon had been recommended to him by locals.

February 02, 2024, 04:14 PM

S$1 to RM3.5418: S'pore dollar hits another high against M'sia ringgit

The previous record was set on Jan. 23, 2024.

February 02, 2024, 03:55 PM

Popular reformist Move Forward Party removes policy to amend Thai monarchy defamation law

The Constitutional Court ordered MFP not to attempt to amend or abolish the law on Jan. 31, 2024.

February 02, 2024, 03:50 PM

Very heavy traffic likely at S'pore-Malaysia checkpoints during CNY long weekend

It could take 3 hours to clear if travelling by vehicle.

February 02, 2024, 02:27 PM

Chinese New Year might be the most chaotic holiday in S’pore. Here’s how to make the best of it.

Rest a little easier with foodpanda.

February 02, 2024, 01:59 PM

S'pore party decor vendor goes MIA for 14-year-old girl's birthday after receiving S$350 payment

More than fifty guests showed up to an undecorated function room.

February 02, 2024, 01:26 PM

Orchard no-smoking zone now includes Somerset Skate Park, borders Killiney Rd & Exeter Rd

The zone will now cover the Somerset MRT station exit nearest to 111 Somerset, Exeter Road and Killiney Road. 

February 02, 2024, 01:09 PM

5 S’porean millennials share personal finance tips for Gen Zs who are entering the workforce

Earn, save, insure and invest.

February 02, 2024, 12:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.