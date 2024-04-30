Knife-wielding man, 31, survives 15th storey fall in Jurong West after landing on shed

A 31-year-old man, who was wielding a knife, fell from a 15th-floor window of a block of flats at Jurong West Street 74 on Sunday, Apr. 28.

He landed on the zinc roof of a worksite hut and survived.

This was after the man had a stand-off with the police that lasted about an hour.

According to Shin Min Daily News, an unnamed resident on the 14th floor said he heard someone arguing and threatening to jump out of the block at about 4pm.

A resident on the 12th floor was asked to allow Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel into the unit to allow them to set up the safety net.

"I heard the man shouting about betrayal and being sent to jail, but I couldn't hear clearly what was said," he added.

The man at the 15th-floor window ledge was also seen bleeding from one arm, with the blood dripping onto the window below.

Man landed on shed roof

Another resident, 62, who lives on the second floor, said the man fell and landed on the makeshift worksite zinc-roofed hut that served as a holding area for construction materials.

It was next to where the inflatable cushion was deployed.

The man apparently fell as the safety net was being set up.

The man also allegedly crashed through the shed and landed on wooden planks.

The second-floor resident said there was a loud bang, and the injured man was heard calling out for help twice.

The resident said: "I even heard him say, 'Help me, help me'. And then he was brought into the ambulance. I didn't see how badly injured he was, but he was conscious."

The man was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital.

Police and SCDF responses

SCDF said they received a call for assistance at about 4:20pm.

A safety net was deployed, but SCDF rescuers did not rappel down to the unit due to safety concerns.

The police said they were alerted at 3:30pm.

When officers arrived at the unit, they found a man holding a knife and harming himself.

As the man was deemed to pose a danger to himself, officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit and SCDF were activated.

He will be referred to psychiatric services under the Mental Health Act.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News