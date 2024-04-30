Back

Ninja Van retrenches 10% of region's tech team, S'pore team affected

A Mothership reader claimed that 21 people were laid off.

Hannah Martens | April 30, 2024, 01:00 PM

Courier service company Ninja Van announced layoffs for its Singapore tech office on Apr. 29.

A Mothership reader claimed that 21 people were laid off and said it was about 10 per cent of the company's tech team.

When contacted by Mothership, Ninja Van did not confirm the exact number of people retrenched but stated that after a recent "cost evaluation", it was determined that less than 10 per cent of the region’s tech team was "no longer required".

According to Ninja Van's LinkedIn profile, the group has over 10,000 employees and operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In an internal memo seen by Mothership, a vice president of Ninja Van Singapore stated, "We've made the extremely difficult decision to let go of some members of the Singapore tech team."

"Layoffs are an absolute last resort, and we have done all we can to cut costs across the organisation, but sadly, it still wasn't enough."

The document also noted that Ninja Van was not "cutting the size and capability of the tech team" but "optimising the cost of it".

Those not laid off were given the rest of Apr. 29 off, and all meetings for the rest of the day were cancelled to give teammates "privacy and space to process the news."

"I want to assure you that our vision and ambition for the future hasn't changed," the memo concluded.

The Mothership reader claimed that 20 per cent of the tech team is based in Singapore.

"Less than 10 per cent of the regions tech team is no longer required."

Responding to Mothership's queries, a Ninja Van Group Spokesperson said: "Cost optimisation has always been an ongoing lever to ensure Ninja Van Group's sustainable growth."

"Following a recent cost evaluation, it was determined that less than 10 per cent of the region’s tech team is no longer required," the spokesperson added.

Affected employees would receive a severance package that includes garden leave until the official last day in May. 31, 2024, one month of severance pay per full year of employment, and an extension of medical insurance and mental health support, valid until Jun. 30, 2024.

