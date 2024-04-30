Toyota SUV goes on mad drift across ECP after engaging in overtaking antics with taxi

A Toyota SUV driver trying to overtake a taxi on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Apr. 19 sideswiped it, lost control, and was sent on a mad drift across three lanes of the expressway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed with Mothership that the accident took place at around 5:50pm along the ECP towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), after the Marine Parade exit.

SCDF subsequently assessed a person for minor injuries but the person refused to be conveyed to hospital.

The accident

Footage of the incident was posted to the "Roads.SG" Facebook group on Apr. 29.

A red taxi on the third lane of the expressway was seen filtering to the right.

The footage was not clear enough to show if the taxi had signalled its intention to change lanes.

As it filtered into the path of a yellow Toyota SUV on the second lane, the yellow car also filtered right onto the right-most-lane and accelerated to overtake the taxi.

However, it sideswiped the taxi and went on a wild drift across three lanes of the expressway.

A cloud of smoke went up as the taxi slowed down to avoid hitting the drifting car.

The car ended up scraping against the barricade on the left side of the expressway and facing backwards as it slowed to a stop.

Both drivers to blame: Online users

Many online users blamed the Toyota driver for speeding up to overtake the taxi.

One pointed out that he was at fault for sideswiping the taxi, and felt he could have averted the accident by braking to give way.

On the other hand, some felt that the taxi driver should not have changed lanes so abruptly.

Singapore's Highway Code states that drivers should not suddenly change lanes as they may inconvenience or endanger other motorists, and advises them to give sufficient warning to other road users by signalling early.

Others felt it was an "ego" issue with neither wanting to give way.

Top image from Roads.SG / Facebook.