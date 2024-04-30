Satisfaction with public cleanliness up, but S'poreans need more 'personal responsibility': SMU survey

Social nudges similar to the mandatory tray return policy implemented in 2021 could help encourage cleanliness behaviour in Singaporeans, said the researchers behind a public cleanliness survey.

The survey found that overall cleanliness satisfaction levels were at their highest since 2019, but the researchers concluded that more needs to be done to instil a "higher sense of personal responsibility for cleanliness" among Singaporeans.

The Public Cleanliness Satisfaction Survey 2023, published by the Singapore Management University (SMU) and led by Paulin Straughan and Mathew Mathews, was released on Apr. 26.

Tray return policy 'successful'

95 per cent of survey respondents indicated they knew it is mandatory to clear their tables at hawker centres, food courts, and coffee shops.

The satisfaction with the cleanliness of coffeeshops, hawker centres, and wet markets was 85 per cent, up from 83 per cent the previous year.

In 2021, before the implementation of the mandatory tray return policy, it was just 69 per cent, more than 10 per cent lower.

In their report on their findings, the researchers also noted "consistent and high rates of self-reported tray return" and opined that the tray return policy "has been successful in normalising the behaviour of tray-returning in food outlets".

However, satisfaction with the cleanliness of public events fell to 88 per cent this year from 94 per cent the previous year.

This finding was attributed to the larger scale of public events and more noticeable littering now that Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

'Social nudges' could be used to level up cleanliness behaviour

The tray return policy was described as an example of a "social nudge" that could help encourage and normalise cleanliness behaviours in Singaporeans.

The researchers suggested another social nudge: food outlets provide clean tablecloths or paper tissues on dining tables for patrons to wipe down the tables after meals.

They hoped that if adopted, this would encourage the "pro-social practice" of cleaning up spills or wiping down tables after use.

This point was especially relevant, explained the report, because the survey found that most Singaporeans cited a "lack of proper cleaning equipment" as the primary reason for not cleaning up spills or wiping down tables after meals.

Public cleanliness a collective responsibility

The researchers referenced the success of the tray return policy to support their assertion that maintaining public cleanliness and hygiene is a "collective responsibility".

"Given the findings, it is clear that more needs to be done to instil a higher sense of personal responsibility for cleanliness, specifically in litter disposal, among Singaporeans."

They said a heavier reliance on cleaners and additional cleaning infrastructure spawns cost trade-offs to consider.

When individuals took "personal responsibility" for the cleanliness of their surroundings, public sanitation improved as a whole.

People should continue to make an effort to practise good hygiene and cleanliness behaviours, said the report.

