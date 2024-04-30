Laos immigrant in US battling cancer wins S$1.77 billion Powerball lottery

Cheng Saephan, a 46-year-old Laotian immigrant living in Portland, Oregon in the U.S., struck gold when he was declared one of the winners of the US$1.3 billion (S$1.77 billion) Powerball jackpot on Apr. 30, 2024.

According to AP News, citing a Powerball statement, the single ticket matched all six numbers.

Saephan told local press that he and his wife would be taking half of the winnings, and giving the other half to a friend of theirs who had chipped in money to buy a batch of tickets together with them.

After taxes, Saephan will walk away with a cool US$422 million (S$575 million) in a lump sum payment.

Saephan was born in Laos and moved to Thailand before emigrating to the U.S. in 1994.

He identified himself as a member of the Iu Mien ethnic group.

Saephan has had cancer for eight years and is undergoing chemotherapy. He has two young children.

He said during a press conference that he prayed he would win something, as he did not want to die before doing something for his family.

Top image from KOIN 6 YouTube.