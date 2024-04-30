Gong Cha S'pore selling Pearl Milk Tea for S$2 on Apr. 30, from 12pm to 5pm

Apr. 30 is also known as International Bubble Tea Day.
To celebrate the occasion, Gong Cha is offering their classic Pearl Milk Tea at a discounted price of S$2.The drink usually retails for S$4.30.
The promotion will be available for a limited time only, from 12pm to 5pm on Apr. 30, 2024.
It's applicable only to over-the-counter orders at all outlets except for those in universities or hospitals.
Only two orders are allowed per customer, among other terms and conditions.
Top images from Gong Cha Singapore/Facebook and Foodpanda.
