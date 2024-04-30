Gong Cha S'pore selling Pearl Milk Tea for S$2 on Apr. 30, from 12pm to 5pm

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Apr. 30 is also known as International Bubble Tea Day.

To celebrate the occasion, Gong Cha is offering their classic Pearl Milk Tea at a discounted price of S$2.

The drink usually retails for S$4.30.

The promotion will be available for a limited time only, from 12pm to 5pm on Apr. 30, 2024.

It's applicable only to over-the-counter orders at all outlets except for those in universities or hospitals.

Only two orders are allowed per customer, among other terms and conditions.

Top images from Gong Cha Singapore/Facebook and Foodpanda.