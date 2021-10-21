S'pore police looking into criminal allegations in NOC saga

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has been informed of the Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) saga.

In response to queries from Mothership on the recent criminal allegations by former and current NOC employees in a blog, the police confirmed that there was a police report made:

"The Police confirm that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter."

The most glaring accusations against NOC co-founder Sylvia Chan in the blog post include the bartering of sexual services from NOC talents in exchange for courier services, as well as misappropriation of company funds.

Top image via NOC/YouTube