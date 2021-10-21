Back

S'pore police looking into criminal allegations in NOC saga

Police case now.

Mandy How | October 21, 2021, 05:41 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has been informed of the Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) saga.

In response to queries from Mothership on the recent criminal allegations by former and current NOC employees in a blog, the police confirmed that there was a police report made:

"The Police confirm that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter."

The most glaring accusations against NOC co-founder Sylvia Chan in the blog post include the bartering of sexual services from NOC talents in exchange for courier services, as well as misappropriation of company funds.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via NOC/YouTube

Sylvia Chan files police reports over death threats & sex video, claims she wants to rebut allegations

The statement appeared to be released by an unnamed spokesperson on her behalf.

October 22, 2021, 02:49 AM

16 Covid-19 deaths & 3,439 new cases reported in S'pore

Update on Thu., Oct. 21.

October 21, 2021, 11:33 PM

All content from Thirsty Sisters YouTube channel & Instagram account gone

Developments.

October 21, 2021, 07:14 PM

Hong Kong actress turned top insurance agent owns S$8 million mansion in Sha Tin

Still very successful it seems.

October 21, 2021, 06:58 PM

Brunch, pastas & desserts at spacious new cafe near Henderson Rd

Post-hike meal.

October 21, 2021, 06:40 PM

Pop-up Minion-themed cafe selling food & merchandise at Clarke Quay from Oct. 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

Minion mania.

October 21, 2021, 06:39 PM

MOM: TAFEP 'currently in touch' with NOC to look into allegations of workplace harassment, withheld salaries

More authorities looking into the matter.

October 21, 2021, 06:35 PM

Privé Group CEO pleads guilty to asking boy, 13, about his private parts before punching him in lift

The incident happened in 2019.

October 21, 2021, 06:11 PM

Mahathir says M'sia sold parts of itself by selling sand & water to S'pore

He raised the water issue again.

October 21, 2021, 05:41 PM

M'sian single mother of 9 sobs uncontrollably after handed death sentence for drug offences

She was found with 113.9g of methamphetamine in her possession in January 2018.

October 21, 2021, 05:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.