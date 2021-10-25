NOC's Sylvia Chan makes 2nd apology & says she is 'fully cooperating' with workplace authorities

Embattled Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan has come out with a second public apology in two weeks, after anonymous accounts of her conduct at the workplace surfaced earlier this month.

Chan's initial apology had been critiqued as insincere by some.

Certain details in the initial apology were also publicly disputed by NOC talent Samantha Tan.

The second apology, similarly posted on Chan's Instagram page, was significantly shorter.

In five short paragraphs, Chan said she was "truly sorry for all the wrongs [she has] done, and the mistakes [she has] made", while noting that recent events have caused her to reflect.

She also acknowledged the involvement of authorities such as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and the police.

The police had previously confirmed that a report had been filed, in the wake of a blog post alleging wrongdoings such as the bartering of sexual service from NOC talents in exchange for courier services, and misappropriation of company funds.

Chan said that she was "fully cooperating" with the authorities and would be accountable for her actions.

She also asked for "time and space to settle things privately", and for "a chance to work on [herself] to become a better person, and a better leader."

Exclusive video interview

The fresh apology comes just a day after the publication of an exclusive video interview that Chan granted Xiaxue.

The video interview attracted various responses from those involved, including current and past NOC staff.

Their reactions included expressions of frustration, disappointment and sarcasm, and disputing some of Chan's statements.

Here's Chan's full statement:

"Hi everyone. I am truly sorry for all the wrongs I have done, and the mistakes I have made. The past 3 weeks have been draining but it has also given me a chance to reflect. I am fully cooperating with workplace related authorities (MOM, TAFEP, CMPU) and I will continue to do so. I will be accountable for my actions. I hope that everyone can give me the time and space to settle things privately with the relevant parties and dutifully with the relevant government entities. I hope that I will be given a chance to work on myself to become a better person, and a better leader. Thank you."

