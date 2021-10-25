Back

NOC's Sylvia Chan makes 2nd apology & says she is 'fully cooperating' with workplace authorities

"I hope that everyone can give me the time and space to settle things privately with the relevant parties and dutifully with the relevant government entities," wrote Chan in an Instagram post on Oct. 25.

Nigel Chua | October 25, 2021, 06:18 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Embattled Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan has come out with a second public apology in two weeks, after anonymous accounts of her conduct at the workplace surfaced earlier this month.

Chan's initial apology had been critiqued as insincere by some.

Certain details in the initial apology were also publicly disputed by NOC talent Samantha Tan.

The second apology, similarly posted on Chan's Instagram page, was significantly shorter.

In five short paragraphs, Chan said she was "truly sorry for all the wrongs [she has] done, and the mistakes [she has] made", while noting that recent events have caused her to reflect.

She also acknowledged the involvement of authorities such as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and the police.

The police had previously confirmed that a report had been filed, in the wake of a blog post alleging wrongdoings such as the bartering of sexual service from NOC talents in exchange for courier services, and misappropriation of company funds.

Chan said that she was "fully cooperating" with the authorities and would be accountable for her actions.

She also asked for "time and space to settle things privately", and for "a chance to work on [herself] to become a better person, and a better leader."

Exclusive video interview

The fresh apology comes just a day after the publication of an exclusive video interview that Chan granted Xiaxue.

The video interview attracted various responses from those involved, including current and past NOC staff.

Their reactions included expressions of frustration, disappointment and sarcasm, and disputing some of Chan's statements.

Here's Chan's full statement:

"Hi everyone. I am truly sorry for all the wrongs I have done, and the mistakes I have made.

The past 3 weeks have been draining but it has also given me a chance to reflect.

I am fully cooperating with workplace related authorities (MOM, TAFEP, CMPU) and I will continue to do so. I will be accountable for my actions.

I hope that everyone can give me the time and space to settle things privately with the relevant parties and dutifully with the relevant government entities.

I hope that I will be given a chance to work on myself to become a better person, and a better leader.

Thank you."

Top photo screenshot from video by National Youth Council/FB

Follow and listen to our podcast here

3,174 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 more deaths reported

This brings the total number of cases to 175,818.

October 25, 2021, 11:56 PM

All the things I Googled while watching the 107 minute-long Sylvia Chan interview

Did NOC saga revive blogspot

October 25, 2021, 07:23 PM

Jokowi calls for Asean countries travel corridor to boost tourism & economy

Intra-Asean travel accounts for 40% of travel in region.

October 25, 2021, 06:39 PM

Here are some household items homeowners should get to make their lives easier & better

Useful.

October 25, 2021, 05:58 PM

Only call 995 for 'life-threatening' conditions: MOH & SCDF after receiving 5,500 calls in 7 days recently

They advise Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms seek medical attention elsewhere.

October 25, 2021, 05:55 PM

Dog groomers in S'pore caught hitting poodle & holding it by its neck

According to The Fur Room, the groomers' "took for granted" their familiarity with the poodle's owner and was "rougher" as the poodle was not cooperating.

October 25, 2021, 05:49 PM

NOC talent Samantha Tan & TikToker Kelly Kimberly join 'Ah Girls Go Army' cast

A total of 14 actresses were cast as female recruits in the movie.

October 25, 2021, 05:27 PM

MOM: From Jan. 2022, employers can fire unvaxxed employees as a last resort

"A fully vaccinated workforce will be able to operate more safely and at much lower risk to employees’ lives," said MOM.

October 25, 2021, 05:22 PM

Li Hongyi creates ice cream website featuring reviews & map of places worth trying in S'pore

Good ice cream to be found all around, except in the North-West and the North-East.

October 25, 2021, 05:13 PM

Gan Kim Yong: Bloomberg forum delegates face stricter restrictions than weddings in S'pore

One of the objectives of the forum is business networking, which is more efficient when carried out in groups.

October 25, 2021, 05:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.