Xiaxue releases interview teaser with NOC's Sylvia, says full video will drop 'tonight'

Dropping tonight.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 24, 2021, 09:32 PM

Update: Here's the one hour 47 minute video.

Xiaxue has released a 90-second video teaser featuring Night Owl Cinematics co-founder Sylvia Chan, which will be Chan's first video interview since the NOC saga started a few weeks ago.

Here it is, with quite the dramatic background sound.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVaThXdJRUO/

In the trailer, Xiaxue lays out what to expect for the eventual drop.

"Sylvia is going to appear on video giving an exclusive interview to me, to give her side of the story, as well as answer some hard questions."

One of the points Chan seems to bring up in the interview is the topic of infidelity.

Xiaxue then delivers this closing statement.

"Sylvia may be a bad guy, she is clearly not nice to people, and this is why this shit has happened to her. But, are the people who are behind this, really any better?"

The video is scheduled to drop at a very vague "tonight" timeframe.

You can watch the full video here.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Image from Xiaxue Instagram

