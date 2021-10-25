Former NOC influencers react to Sylvia Chan interview with Xiaxue

On Sunday night, Oct. 24, Xiaxue released a 1-hour-47-minute interview with Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan at around 10:11pm.

The video was first teased via Xiaxue's Instagram page earlier that evening.

Here's a round-up of the reactions of the (mostly former NOC) influencers to the video:

1. Michelle Tan (@mirchelley)

Arguably the most damning allegation against a former NOC talent in the video, Chan claimed that Tan was one of the NOC girls who had "pushed herself" onto ex-husband and NOC co-founder Ryan Tan.

Chan divulged that the girl in question was former NOC talent, Michelle.

According to WhatsApp screenshots, Chan claimed that Tan told her that Michelle had held his hand and invited him to "come up" as her boyfriend was not in Singapore then.

Chan said Tan added that Michelle told him that she was drunk and did not remember doing that.

Michelle denies the allegations about her in the video in an Instagram story:

2. Isabelle Quek (@bombiibii)

According to Chan, Isabelle has been close to Tan since they went to Taiwan together with Grace Lim, another talent who was under NOC then.

Chan said that she was unable to give Xiaxue a definite answer when asked if she suspected "anything going on between them" at that time.

Isabelle has since put out a clear statement:

3. Aurelia Ng (@aureliahathaway)

One of NOC's most recognisable faces, Aurelia was named as one of the talents that NOC co-founder Ryan Tan supposedly favoured and would send her home at night after shoots, which triggered major arguments between him and Chan.

While Chan insisted that she has been objective in assigning jobs to Aurelia, especially if clients think she is the best for the campaign, the NOC co-founder admitted that her frustration towards the situation manifested as "being extra fierce to [Aurelia] on set".

In response to the interview, Aurelia has expressed her thoughts in a very straightforward manner:

She also reposted an Instagram story by Edmond Ng, Tan's friend, to debunk the alleged significance surrounding Tan's habit of sending colleagues and friends home that was highlighted in the video by Chan.

4. Preeti Nair (@preetipls)

Neither a former nor present NOC talent, Preeti was embroiled in the saga when leaked screenshots showed Chan allegedly calling her a "rhinoceros" — an incident that was not addressed by Chan in the interview, nor brought up by Xiaxue.

Preeti has weighed in with her thoughts about the saga via Twitter:

also the people who leaked the messages in the exposé blog, y’all really could’ve given me a heads up bout those comments lol but anything to push your narrative la right?



I am one of the few if not ONLY non NOC affiliated person getting dragged into this bs for no reason. — prEEtipls (@plspreeti) October 24, 2021

TW: death and suicide



if you’re gonna make a video and have someone discuss suicidal tendencies - include a trigger warning. some people have actually lost people to suicide and watching the term thrown around like that is some trauma not everyone needs to relive. — prEEtipls (@plspreeti) October 24, 2021

5. Cherylene Chan (@cherylenechan)

Known as Tan's current girlfriend whom Chan acknowledged in the video, the 22-year-old talent under Jianhao Tan's Titan Digital Media echoed similar sentiments as Aurelia's.

6. Rachel Wan (@iamrachelwan)

Rachel, who used to work as an NOC talent, questioned the difference in morale of staff and talents in other media companies compared to NOC in a reposted Instagram Story screenshot.

The 24-year-old also addressed Tan's habit of driving home talents, "both boys and girls", by expressing her gratitude to him.

She also came out to debunk any alleged sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour by Tan and stated that she has been "traumatised by [her] experience of working as a producer under" Chan.

Former NOC talents/collaborators/ staff who spoke about the interview

6. Nicole Liel (@lielnicole)

6. Rao Zijie (@raozijie)

7. Felicia Tung (@feliciatung)

8. Dee Kosh (@deekosh)

Xiaxue invited Ryan for interview

For those who are accusing Xiaxue of only showing Chan's side of the story, the influencer said that she has also reached out to Tan to offer him the same interview.

However, he has yet to respond to her so far.

Check out Xiaxue's post-interview thoughts penned in the Instagram Stories below:

Read more

Top photos via @ryanxgo on Instagram and Xiaxue's YouTube page.

Follow and listen to our podcast here